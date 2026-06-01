Full List Of IPL Orange Cap & Purple Cap Winners From 2008 To 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Orange Cap honors IPL's top run-scorer; Purple Cap, the highest wicket-taker.

Prestigious awards recognize individual batting and bowling excellence in IPL.

These caps signify standout performances in IPL history.

IPL Orange Cap Purple Cap Record: The Orange Cap and Purple Cap have become two of the most prestigious individual honours in IPL history, rewarding the tournament's leading run-scorer and highest wicket-taker each season. Since the league's inception in 2008, some of the biggest names in world cricket have claimed these awards through remarkable performances with bat and ball. From explosive batting displays to match-winning bowling spells, the race for the Orange and Purple Caps has often produced some of the most memorable moments. Here's a complete look at all the players who have finished as the IPL's top run-getter and wicket-taker over the years.

All IPL Orange Cap Winners So Far

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed the IPL 2026 Orange Cap, but back in 2008, it was Australia's Shaun Marsh who finished as the highest run-scorer.

Shaun Marsh (2008) - PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab): 616 runs Matthew Hayden (2009) - CSK: 572 runs Sachin Tendulkar (2010) - MI: 618 runs Chris Gayle (2011) - RCB: 608 runs Chris Gayle (2012) - RCB: 733 runs Michael Hussey (2013) - CSK: 733 runs Robin Uthappa (2014) - KKR: 660 runs David Warner (2015) - SRH: 562 runs Virat Kohli (2016) - RCB: 973 runs David Warner (2017) - SRH: 641 runs Kane Williamson (2018) - SRH: 735 runs David Warner (2019) - SRH: 692 runs KL Rahul (2020) - PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab): 670 runs Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021) - CSK: 635 runs Jos Buttler (2022) - RR: 863 runs Shubman Gill (2023) - GT: 890 runs Virat Kohli (2024) - RCB: 741 runs Sai Sudharsan (2025) - GT: 759 runs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026) - RR: 776 runs

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All IPL Purple Cap Winners So Far

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada ended up with the IPL 2026 Purple Cap. Back in 2008, it was Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir who took the prize.

Sohail Tanvir (2008) - RR: 22 wickets RP Singh (2009) - Deccan Chargers (now defunct): 23 wickets Prgyan Ojha (2010) - Deccan Chargers: 21 wickets Lasith Malinga (2011) - MI: 28 wickets Morne Morkel (2012) - DC (then Delhi Daredevils): 25 wickets Dwayne Bravo (2013) - CSK: 32 wickets Mohit Sharma (2014) - CSK: 23 wickets Dwayne Bravo (2015) - CSK: 26 wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2016) - SRH: 23 wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2017) - SRH: 26 wickets Andrew Tye (2018) - PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab): 24 wickets Imran Tahir (2019) - CSK: 26 wickets Kagiso Rabada (2020) - DC: 30 wickets Harshal Patel (2021) - RCB: 32 wickets Yuzvendra Chahal (2022) - RR: 27 wickets Mohammad Shami (2023) - GT: 28 wickets Harshal Patel (2024) - PBKS: 24 wickets Prasidh Krishna (2025) - GT: 25 wickets Kagiso Rabada (2026) - GT: 29 wickets

While team success remains the ultimate goal, the Orange Cap and Purple Cap continue to serve as benchmarks of individual excellence in the IPL.