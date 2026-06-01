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HomeSportsIPLFull List Of IPL Orange Cap & Purple Cap Winners From 2008 To 2026

Full List Of IPL Orange Cap & Purple Cap Winners From 2008 To 2026

Check the complete list of IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners from 2008 to 2026, featuring every season's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Orange Cap honors IPL's top run-scorer; Purple Cap, the highest wicket-taker.
  • Prestigious awards recognize individual batting and bowling excellence in IPL.
  • These caps signify standout performances in IPL history.

IPL Orange Cap Purple Cap Record: The Orange Cap and Purple Cap have become two of the most prestigious individual honours in IPL history, rewarding the tournament's leading run-scorer and highest wicket-taker each season. Since the league's inception in 2008, some of the biggest names in world cricket have claimed these awards through remarkable performances with bat and ball. From explosive batting displays to match-winning bowling spells, the race for the Orange and Purple Caps has often produced some of the most memorable moments. Here's a complete look at all the players who have finished as the IPL's top run-getter and wicket-taker over the years.

All IPL Orange Cap Winners So Far

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed the IPL 2026 Orange Cap, but back in 2008, it was Australia's Shaun Marsh who finished as the highest run-scorer. 

  1. Shaun Marsh (2008) - PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab): 616 runs
  2. Matthew Hayden (2009) - CSK: 572 runs
  3. Sachin Tendulkar (2010) - MI: 618 runs
  4. Chris Gayle (2011) - RCB: 608 runs
  5. Chris Gayle (2012) - RCB: 733 runs
  6. Michael Hussey (2013) - CSK: 733 runs
  7. Robin Uthappa (2014) - KKR: 660 runs
  8. David Warner (2015) - SRH: 562 runs
  9. Virat Kohli (2016) - RCB: 973 runs
  10. David Warner (2017) - SRH: 641 runs
  11. Kane Williamson (2018) - SRH: 735 runs
  12. David Warner (2019) - SRH: 692 runs
  13. KL Rahul (2020) - PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab): 670 runs
  14. Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021) - CSK: 635 runs
  15. Jos Buttler (2022) - RR: 863 runs
  16. Shubman Gill (2023) - GT: 890 runs
  17. Virat Kohli (2024) - RCB: 741 runs
  18. Sai Sudharsan (2025) - GT: 759 runs
  19. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026) - RR: 776 runs
Also Check || WATCH: Police Take Action As RCB Fan Celebrations Turn Chaotic After IPL 2026 Triumph

All IPL Purple Cap Winners So Far

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada ended up with the IPL 2026 Purple Cap. Back in 2008, it was Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir who took the prize.

  1. Sohail Tanvir (2008) - RR: 22 wickets
  2. RP Singh (2009) - Deccan Chargers (now defunct): 23 wickets
  3. Prgyan Ojha (2010) - Deccan Chargers: 21 wickets
  4. Lasith Malinga (2011) - MI: 28 wickets
  5. Morne Morkel (2012) - DC (then Delhi Daredevils): 25 wickets
  6. Dwayne Bravo (2013) - CSK: 32 wickets
  7. Mohit Sharma (2014) - CSK: 23 wickets
  8. Dwayne Bravo (2015) - CSK: 26 wickets
  9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2016) - SRH: 23 wickets
  10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2017) - SRH: 26 wickets
  11. Andrew Tye (2018) - PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab): 24 wickets
  12. Imran Tahir (2019) - CSK: 26 wickets
  13. Kagiso Rabada (2020) - DC: 30 wickets
  14. Harshal Patel (2021) - RCB: 32 wickets
  15. Yuzvendra Chahal (2022) - RR: 27 wickets
  16. Mohammad Shami (2023) - GT: 28 wickets
  17. Harshal Patel (2024) - PBKS: 24 wickets
  18. Prasidh Krishna (2025) - GT: 25 wickets
  19. Kagiso Rabada (2026) - GT: 29 wickets

While team success remains the ultimate goal, the Orange Cap and Purple Cap continue to serve as benchmarks of individual excellence in the IPL.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the IPL?

The Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer, while the Purple Cap goes to the highest wicket-taker in each IPL season. They are prestigious individual honors in the league.

Who won the first Orange Cap in the IPL?

Shaun Marsh from Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) won the inaugural Orange Cap in 2008.

Who won the first Purple Cap in the IPL?

Sohail Tanvir from Rajasthan Royals claimed the first Purple Cap in the IPL in 2008.

Which player has won the Orange Cap the most times?

David Warner has won the Orange Cap the most times, securing the award three times.

Who holds the record for the most wickets in a single IPL season?

Dwayne Bravo and Harshal Patel share the record for the most wickets in a single IPL season with 32 wickets each.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Orange Cap IPL IPL Purple Cap Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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