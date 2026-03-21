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IPL 2026: A fresh wave of controversy has hit the Punjab Kings (PBKS) camp. Former India opener and noted analyst Aakash Chopra has launched a scathing critique of New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson. The speedster, retained at his base price of ₹2 crore, recently announced he will miss the first half of the tournament to spend time with his newborn baby and family. Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel, questioned the ethics of breaking a professional commitment after the retention process is finalized, suggesting that such mid-season "sabbaticals" jeopardize a franchise's campaign.

The "Commitment" Conflict

While Chopra acknowledged the importance of family time, he remained firm that the IPL should not be treated as a secondary priority. Ferguson is reportedly set to miss at least seven matches, nearly half of the league stage.

"If you have made a commitment and you’re skipping seven matches just for that, teams have to realize this isn’t right," Chopra observed. "You’ll come after seven games, take your ₹1 crore, and leave. By that time, the team’s campaign might already be in ruins. What is the point of such a signing?"

The analyst pointed out that while Ferguson remains active for New Zealand, his decision to pull out of the initial IPL phase leaves Punjab Kings in a tactical lurch, especially since they planned their bowling arsenal around his extreme pace.

Chopra Questions Cricket Australia’s Interference

Ferguson isn't the only headache for franchises this season. Chopra also turned his attention toward Cricket Australia (CA), accusing the board of "holding back" fit players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

Despite Starc retiring from T20Is and having no recent injury concerns, reports suggest he may miss the start of the season to "rest" ahead of the five-test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India later this year.

"What is Cricket Australia doing?" Chopra asked. "Starc hasn't played much since the Ashes. Why ask him to rest now for a series that is months away? It seems the IPL is being used as a convenient excuse for workload management at the expense of the franchises."

A Wake-up Call for IPL Franchises

The recurring theme of overseas players withdrawing or delaying their arrival has led Chopra to urge IPL owners to rethink their auction strategies. He argued that if players can "switch off" after being bought or retained, the league's integrity and the teams' balance are both at risk.

For Punjab Kings, the absence of Ferguson means they must now scramble for a replacement or rely on a depleted pace attack during the crucial early weeks of the 2026 season—a period that often determines who makes the playoffs.