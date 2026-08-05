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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI Yet To Review UK Tour; Gambhir Expected To Attend Online Meeting: Report

BCCI Yet To Review UK Tour; Gambhir Expected To Attend Online Meeting: Report

Gautam Gambhir is likely to join online as the BCCI prepares to review Team India's recent UK tour performance in an upcoming key meeting, report says.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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  • Review aims to implement corrections for India's upcoming international commitments.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to conduct a comprehensive performance review meeting following Team India's recent challenging tour of the United Kingdom. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with key decision-makers and support staff, is expected to participate in the discussions. Due to logistical arrangements and schedules, Gautam Gambhir is likely to join the high-level meeting virtually via an online link.

The review comes on the back of India's mixed white-ball performances in Ireland and England, prompting the management to examine tactical decisions, team composition, and support staff roles.

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Overview Of The UK Tour Performance

Team India faced a tough campaign during their tour of the United Kingdom, which included T20I and ODI fixtures against Ireland and England. Following major silverware successes earlier in the cycle, the team experienced unexpected setbacks, including consecutive white-ball series drops against Ireland and England. While the Men in Blue managed to secure a victory during the ODI leg against England, the overall results fell below expectations, prompting senior BCCI officials to call for an in-depth analysis of what went wrong on foreign soil.

BCCI Agenda And Virtual Participation

The upcoming review meeting will be led by top BCCI officials to evaluate the team's strategies and prepare a concrete roadmap for future bilateral series and ICC tournaments. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is managing several administrative and preparation commitments, is slated to join the proceedings online. The agenda will focus on identifying operational gaps, workload management for key players, and addressing tactical shortcomings observed throughout the UK tour.

Coaching Support Staff Under Scrutiny

Beyond main strategy discussions, the performance review is expected to assess the role and performance of the coaching support staff working alongside Gautam Gambhir. Reports suggest potential changes in the support hierarchy:

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has reportedly discussed stepping back from his role due to personal commitments and heavy travel schedules, looking for a position that allows more time with family.

Fielding coach T. Dilip faces examination regarding the team's catching and fielding efficiency during recent white-ball outings, with the board weighing options for long-term contract extensions.

Future Roadmap And Next Steps

The BCCI considers this review an essential exercise to steady the course rather than a major crisis overhaul. By addressing middle-order fluidity, bowling rotations, and fielding lapses, the board and head coach Gautam Gambhir aim to implement clear corrections before Team India enters its next crucial schedule of international commitments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the coaching support staff be evaluated during the review?

Yes, the review will assess the role and performance of the coaching support staff. This includes examining Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate's status and Fielding Coach T. Dilip's efficiency.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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Gautam Gambhir BCCI Team India UK Tour Review
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