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HomeSportsIf we would have gotten 180-190, it would have been a good match: Gill

If we would have gotten 180-190, it would have been a good match: Gill

Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI): A distraught Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill admitted that early wickets didn't allow his side to get any momentum as a total of 180 to 190 would have given them a chance to fight against a rampaging Royal Challengers Bengaluru who beat them handsomely with two overs to spare in the IPL final on Sunda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 12:51 AM (IST)

Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI): A distraught Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill admitted that early wickets didn't allow his side to get any momentum as a total of 180 to 190 would have given them a chance to fight against a rampaging Royal Challengers Bengaluru who beat them handsomely with two overs to spare in the IPL final on Sunday.

The top three of skipper Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler failed to cross the 20-run mark and lack of quality in the middle-order was visible as GT managed only 155 for 8. It was Virat Kohli's unbeaten 75 that ensured RCB's win in just 18 overs.

"If we'd have gotten 180-190, it'd have been a good match. Maybe a little two-paced but not too much. There's some early movement for pacers. We lost early wickets and never got momentum," a dejected Gill said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Even while defending, GT were hammered for 62 well inside the Powerplay by Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer, which literally ended their hopes of a comeback.

"We felt we'll be in the game if we took 1-2 in the powerplay. We gave 15-20 too many, they got away in the powerplay." On what stood out for the GT skipper in their final appearance, he spoke about the bowling effort that ensured that they won nine games in the group league stage despite losing the first two.

"We were one of the best bowling sides. We came back strong after losing the first two games. Kept challenging and improving ourselves. Very happy overall. Yes, we couldn't get over the line but even if we had won the trophy, there would be things to improve." PTI KHS KHS PDS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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