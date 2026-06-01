I learnt how to play in pressure situation, change my game according to situation: Sooryavanshi

Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blew the IPL 2026 away with his record-breaking strokeplay but the 15-year-old batting sensation says he also has learnt to shift gears according to the game situation, remaining calm under pressure, and working on his fitness to remain injury-free.

While his team Rajasthan Royals failed to make the final after losing to eventual runners-up Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, the left-handed batter was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Sooryavanshi topped the batting chart with 776 runs from 16 innings at an average of 48.50 and a stunning strike rate of 237.30, hitting one century and five fifties to win the Orange Cap.

"This season, I learnt how to play in pressure games, (and) how to change your game," said the 15-year-old after collecting his award after the final here on Sunday.

"You cannot play every game in one mode. You will have to read the situation of the game and play according to the requirements of the team. I got to learn this a lot in the playoff games too." Sooryavanshi surpassed West Indian Chris Gayle's previous IPL record of maximum number of sixes (59) in a season, as he smashed 72 maximums in IPL 2026.

"Yes, I just try to back my game and if I feel that I can hit this ball, then I go all out and try to play like that," he said.

Sooryavanshi, who missed the fastest century in IPL history by one ball, said he will have to focus on his fitness.

"I want to play for a long time, and I will have to work on my fitness and focus on it." He said Rajasthan Royals team has been very supportive of him.

"Everyone is very supportive and everyone there backs me, all the senior players and the supporting staff back me a lot. I get to learn a lot because everyone is a senior player, they play at a very good level, so the environment is very good." PTI PDS PDS DDV

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