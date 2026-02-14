Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Honey Baisoya Ends Five-Year Title Drought With DP World Players Championship Win

Expressing his joy, Baisoya said he was thrilled to return to the winner’s circle after a long gap. The 29-year-old pocketed ₹22,50,000, which lifted him to the top of 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit standings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Honey Baisoya capped a superb week with a five-under 65 in the final round to secure a commanding three-shot victory at the INR 1.5 crore DP World Players Championship 2026 held at the Qutab Golf Course in New Delhi on Friday.

Starting the day with a five-shot cushion, Baisoya (63-65-64-65) delivered six birdies against just one bogey to finish at an impressive 23-under 257, ending a five-year wait for a title. The 29-year-old claimed his eighth professional win and pocketed ₹22,50,000, which lifted him to the top of the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit standings.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul (62-71-65-62), who began the day tied for third and six shots behind, produced a brilliant closing 62 - the joint-best round of the week - to finish runner-up at 20-under 260. Veer Ahlawat (65-67-66-65) secured third place at 17-under 263 after another steady 65.

Baisoya made a strong start, collecting five birdies on the front nine despite a lone bogey. Adjusting his approach from the seventh tee, he opted for a more aggressive strategy with the driver, which resulted in three consecutive birdies. On the back nine, he played steady golf, stringing together pars until the 17th before sealing the title in style with a superb bunker shot on the 18th that set up his final birdie.

Expressing his joy, Baisoya said he was thrilled to return to the winner’s circle after a long gap. He acknowledged the challenge posed by his closest rivals and credited his recent good form for boosting his confidence. He also thanked fellow professionals for their guidance, particularly for valuable putting advice that proved crucial.

Runner-up Kaul was flawless in his final round, carding eight birdies, including four in a row to close his round. His strong finish earned him ₹15 lakh and moved him up to third in the Order of Merit rankings.

The PGTI extended its gratitude to title partner DP World and its supporting partners for their continued contribution to the tour’s growth.

Published at : 14 Feb 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Golf Honey Baisoya DP World Players Championship
