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HomeSportsFootballGermany End 12-Year Wait, Reach Knockout Stage With Dramatic Win Over Ivory Coast

Germany End 12-Year Wait, Reach Knockout Stage With Dramatic Win Over Ivory Coast

This victory marks the first time Germany has advanced beyond the World Cup group stages since they won the tournament back in 2014.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 07:13 AM (IST)

Germany broke a 12-year drought to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup knockout round of 32 after a thrilling, come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast at the Toronto Stadium.

First-Half Frustration

Julian Nagelsmann’s team dominated early possession but faced mounting frustration as two of their goals were chalked off following fouls in the build-up. Taking advantage of the openings, Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessié struck first in the 30th minute, pouncing on a rebound to beat Manuel Neuer and hand the West Africans a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

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The Undav Show

The tide shifted dramatically in the second half with the introduction of substitute striker Deniz Undav in the 60th minute. Undav leveled the score line in the 68th minute with a beautifully controlled volley. As the match drew to a close, Undav struck again in the 94th minute, executing a sharp turn and finish past Yahia Fofana to wrap up his brace and claim all three points for Germany.

Historical Milestones

Breaking the Curse: This victory marks the first time Germany has advanced beyond the World Cup group stages since they won the tournament back in 2014.

Neuer's Record: Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer carved his name deeper into football history by registering his 21st World Cup appearance, surpassing France's Hugo Lloris for the most games played by a goalkeeper in tournament history.

Opta Stat: Deniz Undav became the first German international since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to find the back of the net in each of his first two career World Cup fixtures.

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With six points from their opening two Group E fixtures, Germany guarantees their advancement with a game still to spare.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of Germany's match against Ivory Coast?

Germany secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Ivory Coast. This win guaranteed their spot in the FIFA World Cup knockout round of 32.

Who scored Germany's goals in the match?

Substitute striker Deniz Undav scored both of Germany's goals. He leveled the score in the 68th minute and then clinched the victory in the 94th minute.

What significant milestones did Germany achieve with this win?

This victory marks Germany's first advancement beyond the World Cup group stages since their 2014 win. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also set a record for most World Cup appearances by a goalkeeper.

Has Germany qualified for the next stage of the World Cup?

Yes, with six points from their opening two Group E fixtures, Germany has guaranteed their advancement to the knockout round of 32. They qualified with a game still to spare.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 07:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Germany Vs Ivory Coast Highlights
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