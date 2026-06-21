Germany End 12-Year Wait, Reach Knockout Stage With Dramatic Win Over Ivory Coast

Germany broke a 12-year drought to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup knockout round of 32 after a thrilling, come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast at the Toronto Stadium.

First-Half Frustration

Julian Nagelsmann’s team dominated early possession but faced mounting frustration as two of their goals were chalked off following fouls in the build-up. Taking advantage of the openings, Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessié struck first in the 30th minute, pouncing on a rebound to beat Manuel Neuer and hand the West Africans a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Also Read | 20 Top Cricketers Banned For Corruption: 4 Indians, 8 Pakistanis In The Infamous List

The Undav Show

The tide shifted dramatically in the second half with the introduction of substitute striker Deniz Undav in the 60th minute. Undav leveled the score line in the 68th minute with a beautifully controlled volley. As the match drew to a close, Undav struck again in the 94th minute, executing a sharp turn and finish past Yahia Fofana to wrap up his brace and claim all three points for Germany.

Historical Milestones

Breaking the Curse: This victory marks the first time Germany has advanced beyond the World Cup group stages since they won the tournament back in 2014.

Neuer's Record: Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer carved his name deeper into football history by registering his 21st World Cup appearance, surpassing France's Hugo Lloris for the most games played by a goalkeeper in tournament history.

Opta Stat: Deniz Undav became the first German international since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to find the back of the net in each of his first two career World Cup fixtures.

Also Read | Ex-Afghan Cricketer Battling For Life In Gurgaon Hospital, In Urgent Need Of A+ Platelet

With six points from their opening two Group E fixtures, Germany guarantees their advancement with a game still to spare.