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HomeSportsCricketEx-Afghan Cricketer Battling For Life In Gurgaon Hospital, In Urgent Need Of A+ Platelet

Ex-Afghan Cricketer Battling For Life In Gurgaon Hospital, In Urgent Need Of A+ Platelet

Former Afghanistan cricket star Shapoor Zadran is in urgent need of A+ platelet donations ahead of a major operation at Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran hospitalized, facing major surgery.
  • Urgent appeal for A positive platelet donations in Gurgaon.
  • Delhi NCR residents encouraged to contact family for coordination.

The former Afghanistan international cricket star Shapoor Zadran is currently hospitalised in Gurgaon while facing a severe health crisis ahead of an impending major surgical operation. Local medical professionals have issued an emergency appeal for immediate blood donations to assist the veteran fast bowler, who previously represented his nation with distinction during historic global tournament campaigns over several competitive seasons.

Emergency Medical Appeal

The prominent athletic figure requires urgent A positive platelet donations to stabilise his physical condition before surgeons can safely proceed with the critical medical intervention at the private healthcare facility.

Hospital administrators confirmed the patient is receiving specialised attention at Fortis Hospital located within Gurgaon, where clinical teams are closely monitoring the situation while awaiting suitable voluntary blood donors now.

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Family members have shared a vital mobile contact, pleading for matching individuals to dial the coordination team directly using the official helpline number provided for this ongoing medical emergency campaign.

WATCH POSTS

Regional Donor Mobilisation

The urgent appeal specifically targets healthy individuals residing anywhere across the expansive Delhi National Capital Region who possess the required, relatively specific A positive blood group category without exception today.

Potential donors are being requested to visit the clinical premises or establish immediate contact to coordinate the crucial extraction process rapidly to assist the medical team handling the procedure successfully.

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Time remains an absolute premium factor as the healthcare professionals prepare the patient for the complicated surgical theatre environment where the upcoming operation will be carried out quite shortly now.

Global Cricket Support

The international sporting community has begun circulating the urgent appeal widely across digital media platforms, requesting passionate cricket followers to share the critical information to reach potential local donors immediately.

Countless well-wishers and global fans are keeping the respected fast bowler in their daily prayers, hoping that the widespread distribution of the request helps preserve his valuable human life safely.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Shapoor Zadran and what is his current health situation?

Shapoor Zadran is a former Afghanistan international cricket star facing a severe health crisis. He is hospitalized and requires a major surgical operation.

What kind of donation is urgently required for Shapoor Zadran?

He urgently requires A positive platelet donations to stabilize his condition. He is currently hospitalized at Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon.

How can individuals with A positive blood type help Shapoor Zadran?

Potential donors in the Delhi NCR area can contact the coordination team directly at +91 8796760503 to coordinate the crucial extraction process.

Why are the donations for Shapoor Zadran urgently needed?

The donations are needed to stabilize his physical condition before surgeons can safely proceed with a critical medical intervention. Time is a premium factor.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shapoor Zadran Shapoor Zadran Hospitalised A+ Platelet Donors Delhi NCR Fortis Hospital Gurgaon Afghan Cricketer Operation Blood Donation Gurgaon Afghanistan Cricket News
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