Shapoor Zadran is a former Afghanistan international cricket star facing a severe health crisis. He is hospitalized and requires a major surgical operation.
Ex-Afghan Cricketer Battling For Life In Gurgaon Hospital, In Urgent Need Of A+ Platelet
Former Afghanistan cricket star Shapoor Zadran is in urgent need of A+ platelet donations ahead of a major operation at Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon.
- Former Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran hospitalized, facing major surgery.
- Urgent appeal for A positive platelet donations in Gurgaon.
- Delhi NCR residents encouraged to contact family for coordination.
The former Afghanistan international cricket star Shapoor Zadran is currently hospitalised in Gurgaon while facing a severe health crisis ahead of an impending major surgical operation. Local medical professionals have issued an emergency appeal for immediate blood donations to assist the veteran fast bowler, who previously represented his nation with distinction during historic global tournament campaigns over several competitive seasons.
Emergency Medical Appeal
The prominent athletic figure requires urgent A positive platelet donations to stabilise his physical condition before surgeons can safely proceed with the critical medical intervention at the private healthcare facility.
Hospital administrators confirmed the patient is receiving specialised attention at Fortis Hospital located within Gurgaon, where clinical teams are closely monitoring the situation while awaiting suitable voluntary blood donors now.
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Family members have shared a vital mobile contact, pleading for matching individuals to dial the coordination team directly using the official helpline number provided for this ongoing medical emergency campaign.
WATCH POSTS
🚨 Urgent: A+ Platelet Donors Needed 🚨— Wazhma Ayoubi 🇦🇫 (@WazhmaAyoubi) June 20, 2026
Former Afghan cricket star Shapoor Zadran urgently requires A+ platelet donations ahead of a major operation.
📍 Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon
📞 +91 8796760503
If you have A+ blood type and are in the Delhi NCR area, please contact… pic.twitter.com/Nk0dsp7rBK
🚨 Urgent: A+ Platelet Donors Needed 🚨— Zalmai Zadran (@zalmai_zadran) June 20, 2026
Former Afghan cricket star Shapoor Zadran urgently requires A+ platelet donations ahead of a major operation.
📍 Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon
📞 +91 8796760503
If you have A+ blood type and are in the Delhi NCR area, please urgently 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XtarUGJdo6
🚨 Urgent Blood Donation Needed 🚨— Noor Ahmad Nation 🇦🇫 (@kohinor_7) June 20, 2026
Our national hero and former Afghan crickeer, Shapoor Zadran, urgently requires A+ platelet donations. He is scheduled to have a major operation shortly and needs immediate support.
If you are living in Delhi and have A positive (A+) blood… pic.twitter.com/v5S9w611Ir
Regional Donor Mobilisation
The urgent appeal specifically targets healthy individuals residing anywhere across the expansive Delhi National Capital Region who possess the required, relatively specific A positive blood group category without exception today.
Potential donors are being requested to visit the clinical premises or establish immediate contact to coordinate the crucial extraction process rapidly to assist the medical team handling the procedure successfully.
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Time remains an absolute premium factor as the healthcare professionals prepare the patient for the complicated surgical theatre environment where the upcoming operation will be carried out quite shortly now.
Global Cricket Support
The international sporting community has begun circulating the urgent appeal widely across digital media platforms, requesting passionate cricket followers to share the critical information to reach potential local donors immediately.
Countless well-wishers and global fans are keeping the respected fast bowler in their daily prayers, hoping that the widespread distribution of the request helps preserve his valuable human life safely.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Shapoor Zadran and what is his current health situation?
What kind of donation is urgently required for Shapoor Zadran?
He urgently requires A positive platelet donations to stabilize his condition. He is currently hospitalized at Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon.
How can individuals with A positive blood type help Shapoor Zadran?
Potential donors in the Delhi NCR area can contact the coordination team directly at +91 8796760503 to coordinate the crucial extraction process.
Why are the donations for Shapoor Zadran urgently needed?
The donations are needed to stabilize his physical condition before surgeons can safely proceed with a critical medical intervention. Time is a premium factor.