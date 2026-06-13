FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun Shines With Brace As USA Demolish Paraguay 4-1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom USA began World Cup journey, defeating Paraguay 4-1 decisively.

Balogun's first-half brace established USA's commanding 3-0 lead.

Paraguay scored, yet Reyna sealed the 4-1 win decisively.

USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup: The United States could hardly have asked for a better start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey, producing a commanding display to defeat Paraguay 4-1 in front of an enthusiastic crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With expectations high for the tournament co-hosts, Mauricio Pochettino's men responded in style, overwhelming Paraguay for large stretches of the contest and laying down an early marker in Group D. Folarin Balogun starred with two goals, while Christian Pulisic pulled the strings in attack as the Americans showcased both quality and composure.

USA Strike Early To Take Control

The hosts wasted little time asserting themselves. Just seven minutes into the match, sustained pressure resulted in the opening goal when Paraguay defender Damian Bobadilla inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net following a dangerous move involving Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

The breakthrough energized the home side, who continued to push forward with confidence. Their second goal arrived shortly after the half-hour mark, with Pulisic creating the opportunity from the left flank before Balogun applied the finishing touch. He had also struck home before this, but that goal was ruled off-side.

Paraguay continued struggling to cope with the intensity of the American attack, and matters worsened before the interval.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Balogun struck again to complete his brace and send the United States into the dressing room holding a comfortable 3-0 advantage.

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Paraguay Respond But Reyna Has Final Say

To their credit, Paraguay emerged with greater intent after the restart and eventually found a route back into the contest. Mauricio reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute, offering a glimmer of hope for a potential comeback.

However, USA remained in control of proceedings. Goalkeeper Matt Freese was called into action on a few occasions and responded with several important saves to preserve his side's cushion.

Any lingering doubts about the outcome were erased in stoppage time when Giovanni Reyna capped off a memorable evening. The midfielder found the net late on with a trivela strike to restore the three-goal margin and complete a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

The result gives the Americans three valuable points to begin their World Cup campaign and strengthens belief that they can make a deep run on home soil. Paraguay, meanwhile, will need a response in their next outing if they are to revive their hopes of progressing from the group stage.