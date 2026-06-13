Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun Shines With Brace As USA Demolish Paraguay 4-1

FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun Shines With Brace As USA Demolish Paraguay 4-1

Folarin Balogun scored twice as the USA opened FIFA World Cup 2026 with a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in front of a packed LA home crowd.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • USA began World Cup journey, defeating Paraguay 4-1 decisively.
  • Balogun's first-half brace established USA's commanding 3-0 lead.
  • Paraguay scored, yet Reyna sealed the 4-1 win decisively.

USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup: The United States could hardly have asked for a better start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey, producing a commanding display to defeat Paraguay 4-1 in front of an enthusiastic crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With expectations high for the tournament co-hosts, Mauricio Pochettino's men responded in style, overwhelming Paraguay for large stretches of the contest and laying down an early marker in Group D. Folarin Balogun starred with two goals, while Christian Pulisic pulled the strings in attack as the Americans showcased both quality and composure.

USA Strike Early To Take Control

The hosts wasted little time asserting themselves. Just seven minutes into the match, sustained pressure resulted in the opening goal when Paraguay defender Damian Bobadilla inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net following a dangerous move involving Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

The breakthrough energized the home side, who continued to push forward with confidence. Their second goal arrived shortly after the half-hour mark, with Pulisic creating the opportunity from the left flank before Balogun applied the finishing touch. He had also struck home before this, but that goal was ruled off-side.

Paraguay continued struggling to cope with the intensity of the American attack, and matters worsened before the interval.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Balogun struck again to complete his brace and send the United States into the dressing room holding a comfortable 3-0 advantage.

Also Check: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After USA Goal, Nearly Jumps Out Of Stadium Suite

Paraguay Respond But Reyna Has Final Say

To their credit, Paraguay emerged with greater intent after the restart and eventually found a route back into the contest. Mauricio reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute, offering a glimmer of hope for a potential comeback.

However, USA remained in control of proceedings. Goalkeeper Matt Freese was called into action on a few occasions and responded with several important saves to preserve his side's cushion.

Any lingering doubts about the outcome were erased in stoppage time when Giovanni Reyna capped off a memorable evening. The midfielder found the net late on with a trivela strike to restore the three-goal margin and complete a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

The result gives the Americans three valuable points to begin their World Cup campaign and strengthens belief that they can make a deep run on home soil. Paraguay, meanwhile, will need a response in their next outing if they are to revive their hopes of progressing from the group stage.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the USA vs Paraguay match?

The United States defeated Paraguay 4-1 in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match. This commanding display took place at SoFi Stadium.

Who scored goals for the United States against Paraguay?

Folarin Balogun scored two goals, and Giovanni Reyna added one late. The USA's first goal was an own goal by Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla.

Where did the USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The match was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It was the United States' opening game of their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey.

How did the USA score their first goal against Paraguay?

The United States' opening goal came just seven minutes in when Paraguay defender Damian Bobadilla inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jun 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 USA Vs Paraguay
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun Shines With Brace As USA Demolish Paraguay 4-1
FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun Shines With Brace As USA Demolish Paraguay 4-1
Football
WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After USA Goal, Nearly Jumps Out Of Stadium Suite
WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After USA Goal, Nearly Jumps Out Of Stadium Suite
Football
WATCH: Brazil Fans Take Over Times Square As FIFA World Cup Fever Grips New York
WATCH: Brazil Fans Take Over Times Square As FIFA World Cup Fever Grips New York
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Larin Scripts History As Canada Salvage Draw Against Bosnia & Herzegovina
FIFA World Cup 2026: Larin Scripts History As Canada Salvage Draw Against Bosnia & Herzegovina
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget