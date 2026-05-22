FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Performers, Timing, Venue - All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: A historic sporting chapter is about to unfold. For the first time in football history, the FIFA World Cup will feature three separate opening ceremonies across its three co-hosting nations.

While Mexico kicks things off on June 11, the official United States launch event will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, in Southern California. Promising a breathtaking fusion of sport, music, and Hollywood-level production, here is a guide containing everything you need to know about the USA opening ceremony.

Venue: A State-of-the-Art Stage

United States will welcome the world at the iconic Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California.

The Atmosphere: Renowned as one of the most technologically advanced arenas on earth, the stadium will be outfitted with immersive large-scale visuals specifically programmed by FIFA in creative partnership with the renowned Balich Wonder Studio.

Event organizers have revealed that fans inside the arena will play an active, synchronized role in the live choreography using wearable tech distributed at the gates.

Star-Studded Performer Lineup

FIFA has announced a blockbuster multi-genre musical lineup to headline the Los Angeles celebrations:

Katy Perry: The American pop queen leads the musical bill, set to deliver an anthem-heavy, high-energy headline spectacle.

LISA: The global K-pop phenom and BLACKPINK superstar will bring her electrifying dance choreography and stage presence to the pitch.

Future: Representing the heavy influence of American hip-hop on the global stage.

Anitta: The Brazilian pop sensation will inject a vibrant, high-tempo Latin flavor into the stadium.

Rema & Tyla: The two chart-topping African powerhouses will showcase the massive global explosion of Afrobeats and Amapiano music.

Note: FIFA has teased that additional world-renowned surprise artists will be unveiled as the countdown ticks closer.

Timing & Schedule Breakdown

Fans are heavily encouraged to arrive at the stadium as early as possible to navigate traffic and security.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM Local Time (4 hours before the match kickoff). Early arrivals will get exclusive access to pre-match activations, entertainment zones, and live stadium programming.

Opening Ceremony Starts: 4:30 PM Local Time (Pacific Time).

The fast-paced, high-octane ceremony will run for approximately 13 to 15 minutes, wrapping up exactly 90 minutes before the players walk out for warm-ups.

The Opening Match: Immediately following the festivities, the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) will officially kick off their World Cup campaign against Paraguay under the lights.