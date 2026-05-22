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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Performers, Timing, Venue - All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Performers, Timing, Venue - All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Here is a guide containing everything you need to know about the USA opening ceremony.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 May 2026 01:25 PM (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: A historic sporting chapter is about to unfold. For the first time in football history, the FIFA World Cup will feature three separate opening ceremonies across its three co-hosting nations.

While Mexico kicks things off on June 11, the official United States launch event will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, in Southern California. Promising a breathtaking fusion of sport, music, and Hollywood-level production, here is a guide containing everything you need to know about the USA opening ceremony.

Venue: A State-of-the-Art Stage

United States will welcome the world at the iconic Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California.

The Atmosphere: Renowned as one of the most technologically advanced arenas on earth, the stadium will be outfitted with immersive large-scale visuals specifically programmed by FIFA in creative partnership with the renowned Balich Wonder Studio.

Event organizers have revealed that fans inside the arena will play an active, synchronized role in the live choreography using wearable tech distributed at the gates.

Star-Studded Performer Lineup

FIFA has announced a blockbuster multi-genre musical lineup to headline the Los Angeles celebrations:

Katy Perry: The American pop queen leads the musical bill, set to deliver an anthem-heavy, high-energy headline spectacle.

LISA: The global K-pop phenom and BLACKPINK superstar will bring her electrifying dance choreography and stage presence to the pitch.  

Future: Representing the heavy influence of American hip-hop on the global stage.  

Anitta: The Brazilian pop sensation will inject a vibrant, high-tempo Latin flavor into the stadium.

Rema & Tyla: The two chart-topping African powerhouses will showcase the massive global explosion of Afrobeats and Amapiano music.

Note: FIFA has teased that additional world-renowned surprise artists will be unveiled as the countdown ticks closer.

Timing & Schedule Breakdown

Fans are heavily encouraged to arrive at the stadium as early as possible to navigate traffic and security.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM Local Time (4 hours before the match kickoff). Early arrivals will get exclusive access to pre-match activations, entertainment zones, and live stadium programming.

Opening Ceremony Starts: 4:30 PM Local Time (Pacific Time).

The fast-paced, high-octane ceremony will run for approximately 13 to 15 minutes, wrapping up exactly 90 minutes before the players walk out for warm-ups.

The Opening Match: Immediately following the festivities, the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) will officially kick off their World Cup campaign against Paraguay under the lights.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in the United States be held?

The US opening ceremony will take place at the Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California.

When does the US opening ceremony start?

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM Local Time (Pacific Time) on Friday, June 12, 2026.

How long will the US opening ceremony last?

The ceremony is expected to be fast-paced and high-octane, running for approximately 13 to 15 minutes.

Who are the announced performers for the US opening ceremony?

Performers include Katy Perry, LISA, Future, Anitta, Rema, and Tyla, with more surprise artists to be revealed.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
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