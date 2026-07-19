Laporte suggested Argentina's physical approach has gone unchecked during the tournament. He was surprised by several refereeing decisions involving Lionel Scaloni's side.
Spain Star Raises Refereeing Concerns Before Argentina Face-Off In FIFA World Cup Final
Spain defender Aymeric Laporte questioned Argentina's physical style and refereeing decisions ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Lionel Messi's side.
- Spain's Laporte questioned refereeing over Argentina's physical play.
- He expects consistent rule enforcement, noting unpunished actions.
- Spain and Argentina face anticipated FIFA World Cup final showdown.
Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup Final: Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has stirred the conversation ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final by suggesting that Argentina's physical approach has been allowed to go unchecked during the tournament. As Spain prepare to meet the defending champions in the title clash, the centre-back admitted he was surprised by several refereeing decisions involving Lionel Scaloni's side. Laporte's comments came just a day before one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent memory, with Spain chasing a second world title while Argentina look to defend the crown they won in Qatar.
Laporte Raises Concerns Over Refereeing
In an interview with Marca, later quoted by French outlet L'Equipe, Laporte was asked about Argentina's combative style of play.
While insisting that he has no issue with aggressive football itself, the former Manchester City defender believes referees must consistently enforce the laws of the game.
"I'm not at all worried about aggression in football. If it's tolerated and the referee does his job, it doesn't bother me, It's true that in recent matches, we've seen things that have greatly surprised us, actions that have gone unpunished."
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Laporte added that failing to penalise such incidents can have a significant impact on matches.
"This shouldn't be allowed in football, especially in such important competitions, because it can destabilise and frustrate the team."
Blockbuster Final Awaits
Spain booked their place in the final after defeating France 2-0, while Argentina produced another dramatic comeback, overturning a deficit to beat England 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner.
The showdown will also place two generations of football greatness on the same stage.
Lionel Messi enters his third FIFA World Cup final with the opportunity to lift the trophy for a second consecutive tournament.
The Argentine captain also remains in contention for the Golden Boot, although he trails Kylian Mbappe by two goals heading into the final.
Spain, meanwhile, will rely on their balanced squad and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal as they attempt to deny Argentina back-to-back World Cup triumphs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What concerns did Aymeric Laporte raise about Argentina's playstyle?
What is Laporte's general view on aggressive football?
He is not against aggressive football if it's tolerated and referees do their job consistently. However, he believes unpunished incidents can destabilize and frustrate teams.
Which teams are competing in the FIFA World Cup final?
Spain and Argentina are set to face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Spain defeated France, and Argentina beat England to reach this stage.
What is Lionel Messi's status heading into the final?
Messi is competing in his third FIFA World Cup final, aiming for a second consecutive trophy. He is also still in contention for the Golden Boot.