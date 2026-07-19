India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballSpain Star Raises Refereeing Concerns Before Argentina Face-Off In FIFA World Cup Final

Spain Star Raises Refereeing Concerns Before Argentina Face-Off In FIFA World Cup Final

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte questioned Argentina's physical style and refereeing decisions ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Lionel Messi's side.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spain's Laporte questioned refereeing over Argentina's physical play.
  • He expects consistent rule enforcement, noting unpunished actions.
  • Spain and Argentina face anticipated FIFA World Cup final showdown.

Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup Final: Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has stirred the conversation ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final by suggesting that Argentina's physical approach has been allowed to go unchecked during the tournament. As Spain prepare to meet the defending champions in the title clash, the centre-back admitted he was surprised by several refereeing decisions involving Lionel Scaloni's side. Laporte's comments came just a day before one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent memory, with Spain chasing a second world title while Argentina look to defend the crown they won in Qatar.

Laporte Raises Concerns Over Refereeing

In an interview with Marca, later quoted by French outlet L'Equipe, Laporte was asked about Argentina's combative style of play.

While insisting that he has no issue with aggressive football itself, the former Manchester City defender believes referees must consistently enforce the laws of the game.

"I'm not at all worried about aggression in football. If it's tolerated and the referee does his job, it doesn't bother me, It's true that in recent matches, we've seen things that have greatly surprised us, actions that have gone unpunished."

Read More: Mbappe Leaves Messi Behind! Breaks FIFA World Cup Goals Record, Takes Golden Boot Lead

Laporte added that failing to penalise such incidents can have a significant impact on matches.

"This shouldn't be allowed in football, especially in such important competitions, because it can destabilise and frustrate the team."

Blockbuster Final Awaits

Spain booked their place in the final after defeating France 2-0, while Argentina produced another dramatic comeback, overturning a deficit to beat England 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner.

The showdown will also place two generations of football greatness on the same stage.

Lionel Messi enters his third FIFA World Cup final with the opportunity to lift the trophy for a second consecutive tournament.

The Argentine captain also remains in contention for the Golden Boot, although he trails Kylian Mbappe by two goals heading into the final.

Spain, meanwhile, will rely on their balanced squad and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal as they attempt to deny Argentina back-to-back World Cup triumphs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns did Aymeric Laporte raise about Argentina's playstyle?

Laporte suggested Argentina's physical approach has gone unchecked during the tournament. He was surprised by several refereeing decisions involving Lionel Scaloni's side.

What is Laporte's general view on aggressive football?

He is not against aggressive football if it's tolerated and referees do their job consistently. However, he believes unpunished incidents can destabilize and frustrate teams.

Which teams are competing in the FIFA World Cup final?

Spain and Argentina are set to face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Spain defeated France, and Argentina beat England to reach this stage.

What is Lionel Messi's status heading into the final?

Messi is competing in his third FIFA World Cup final, aiming for a second consecutive trophy. He is also still in contention for the Golden Boot.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Jul 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Argentina Vs Spain
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Spain Star Raises Refereeing Concerns Before Argentina Face-Off In FIFA World Cup Final
Spain Star Raises Refereeing Concerns Before Argentina Face-Off In FIFA World Cup Final
Football
Mbappe Leaves Messi Behind! Breaks FIFA World Cup Goals Record, Takes Golden Boot Lead
Mbappe Leaves Messi Behind! Breaks FIFA World Cup Goals Record, Takes Golden Boot Lead
Football
FIFA World Cup: Saka Hat-Trick! England Outgun Mbappe's France In Epic 10-Goal Thriller
FIFA World Cup: Saka Hat-Trick! England Outgun Mbappe's France In Epic 10-Goal Thriller
Football
France, England Not Done Yet! European Giants Set For FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff
France, England Not Done Yet! European Giants Set For FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: India Set For Historic Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 From Sriharikota
SPACE UPDATE: India’s Private Rocket Mission Marks Historic Leap As Vikram-1 Reaches New Frontier
LATEST UPDATE: Wangchuk Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar As Supporters Gather After Hospital Shift
Global Update: Iran-US Tensions Escalate As Tehran Claims Fresh Strikes On American Bases
BREAKING NEWS: Aamir Khan Reportedly Targeted, Security Review After Threat Claim
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget