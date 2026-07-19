Mbappe Leaves Messi Behind! Breaks FIFA World Cup Goals Record, Takes Golden Boot Lead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom French star Mbappe scored two goals during England game.

Mbappe's goals surpassed Messi's World Cup all-time record.

He now leads FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race with ten goals.

Mbappe vs Messi Golden Boot Race: Kylian Mbappe may have finished on the losing side against England, but the French superstar still enjoyed a landmark evening at FIFA World Cup 2026. Scoring twice in France's thrilling third-place playoff, he moved ahead of Lionel Messi in the tournament's all-time goalscoring charts while also strengthening his grip in this edition's Golden Boot race. France eventually fell 6-4 to England in one of the highest-scoring matches in World Cup history, yet Mbappe's individual brilliance ensured he left Miami with another remarkable milestone.

Mbappe Breaks Messi's World Cup Goals Record

The Real Madrid forward once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the world's finest attackers, finding the net twice during France's dramatic battle with England.

Those goals lifted Mbappe's overall FIFA World Cup tally beyond Messi's, making him the tournament's leading goalscorer in history.

Read More: Saka Hat-Trick! England Outgun Mbappe's France In Epic 10-Goal Thriller

The achievement comes after another prolific campaign in which he has consistently delivered for Les Bleus on football's biggest stage.

Although France were unable to secure third place, Mbappe's latest performance further enhanced his growing World Cup legacy.

Golden Boot Within Touching Distance

The brace also placed Mbappe firmly at the top of the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot.

He now sits on 10 goals and four assists for the tournament, giving him a significant advantage over Messi, who enters the World Cup final against Spain with eight goals and four assists.

With Argentina still having one match left to play, Messi retains a mathematical chance of catching Mbappe. However, the French forward currently holds the upper hand and is favourite to finish as the tournament's leading scorer.

Even though France's campaign ended in disappointment following the defeat to England, Mbappe's record-breaking display ensured he remained one of the biggest stories of the competition.

Whether or not he ultimately claims the Golden Boot, his latest World Cup exploits have added yet another chapter to an already extraordinary international career.