Kimi Antonelli secured his first Formula 1 win at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, becoming the second-youngest winner in the sport's history.
F1 Pit Stop: Emotional Kimi Antonelli Breaks Down After Maiden Victory In Chinese GP - Watch
F1 2026 Chinese GP: Kimi Antonelli was in tears during his post-race interview after becoming the 2nd youngest F1 winner in history. The 19-year-old shared an emotional moment with his team & family.
F1 2026 Chinese GP: The image of the afternoon at the Shanghai International Circuit was not the checkered flag, but the raw emotion of a 19-year-old realizing his lifelong ambition. Kimi Antonelli secured his first Formula 1 win on Sunday, becoming the second-youngest winner the sport has ever seen. While his drive was a display of technical mastery, it was his post-race interview that captured the world's attention, as the young Italian was seen crying openly while reflecting on his journey to the top of the podium.
For Kimi Antonelli, the weight of the moment became visible the second he stepped out of his Mercedes W17. During his post-race interview, the teenager was unable to hold back tears as he spoke about the effort it took to reach this milestone. He had already let his emotions show over the team radio, telling his engineers, "You've made me achieve one of my dreams."
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An emotional day for Kimi! 🥹#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/PnhvRgTxbv— Formula 1 (@F1) March 15, 2026
Family and Fulfillment
The Italian, who only recently moved into his own home in San Marino, has often spoken about the support of his family. His immediate embrace with his father following the race highlighted the personal nature of this victory. Antonelli admitted that the reality of the achievement had not yet fully sunk in, but the tears shed during the live broadcast told the story of years of sacrifice and dedication finally paying off.
A Milestone Moment for Italy
Antonelli's victory is also a major moment for Italian motorsport, ending a long drought for the nation at the top of the podium. The emotional release seen on camera reflects the passion he brings to the sport, proving that despite his young age, he understands the gravity of joining the ranks of Formula 1 winners.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix?
How old is Kimi Antonelli?
Kimi Antonelli is a 19-year-old who has just achieved his lifelong ambition of winning a Formula 1 race.
What was Kimi Antonelli's reaction to his win?
Antonelli was visibly emotional after his victory, crying during his post-race interview and expressing that his engineers helped him achieve one of his dreams.
What is the significance of Kimi Antonelli's win for Italy?
His victory marks a significant moment for Italian motorsport, ending a long period without an Italian driver on the top of the podium.