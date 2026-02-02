F1 Compression Ratio Controversy: Will FIA Crack Down on Mercedes and Red Bull's Loophole Today?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Formula 1’s technical landscape is on the verge of a major flashpoint as manufacturers prepare for two high-stakes meetings with the FIA this week.

The objective is to resolve a growing dispute over engine compression ratios, a row that threatens to overshadow the lead-up to the 2026 regulation change.

The Controversy Explained

The controversy centers on the 16:1 compression ratio limit. Currently, the FIA measures compliance under ambient (cold) conditions.

However, rivals suspect that Mercedes and Red Bull have engineered a way for their power units to run at a much higher ratio once the engine reaches racing temperatures.

This "hot engine" loophole could provide a significant performance advantage that competitors like Ferrari, Audi, and Honda are eager to shut down.

The Battle for Consensus

The week is split into two distinct phases of negotiation:

Today’s Technical Workshop: The FIA is meeting with technical experts to review fresh data and finalize a new measurement procedure. While four manufacturers are reportedly aligned, the path to a unanimous framework remains difficult.

Thursday’s PUAC Meeting: The Power Unit Advisory Committee will take the findings from Monday to discuss formal implementation. This is where the political battle begins, as any rule change requires navigating the sport's complex governance.

Ferrari, Audi, and Honda Seek Clarity

The push for stricter policing is being led by a trio of manufacturers. Ferrari’s technical director, Enrico Gualtieri, recently confirmed that discussions are ongoing, expressing trust in the FIA's ability to manage the situation through established governance.

Ferrari, Audi, and Honda previously issued a joint letter to the governing body, demanding a level playing field before the 2026 power units are frozen for competition.

Understanding the Stakes

The divide between the teams is clear. Mercedes and Red Bull are unlikely to support any procedural change that might compromise their current development path or hurt their competitiveness.

If a consensus isn't reached through these FIA workshops, the sport faces the risk of formal protests at the start of the season, which could lead to legal battles and mid-season technical directives.