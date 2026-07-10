Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal LIVE: Head-To-Head Records & Livestreaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Djokovic faces Sinner in Wimbledon 2026 men's singles semifinal.

Djokovic seeks 25th major title; Sinner defends his championship.

Sinner leads Djokovic 6-5 head-to-head; third Wimbledon semifinal.

Match scheduled Friday, July 10, 9 PM IST.

Djokovic vs Sinner Semifinal Live: Novak Djokovic plays Jannik Sinner in a Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal on Friday at Centre Court in London. The blockbuster match features seven-time champion Djokovic chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title against defending champion and World No. 1 Sinner, who targets his fifth major trophy. Djokovic reached the last four following an arduous five-set quarterfinal victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, whereas Sinner advanced comfortably with a straight-sets win against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Head-to-Head Record

Jannik Sinner holds a narrow 6-5 lead in his overall head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic. This fixture marks their third semifinal meeting at SW19 within the last four years, with both players claiming one victory each in their prior London semifinal matches.

The complete match-by-match history between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner consists of these previous encounters:

2026 Australian Open (Semifinal): Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

2025 Wimbledon (Semifinal): Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

2025 Roland Garros (Semifinal): Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3).

2024 Shanghai Masters (Final): Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 6-3.

2024 Australian Open (Semifinal): Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3.

2023 Davis Cup Finals (Semifinal): Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

2023 ATP Finals (Final): Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3.

2023 ATP Finals (Round Robin): Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-6 (5-7), 7-6(2).

2023 Wimbledon (Semifinal): Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).

2022 Wimbledon (Quarterfinal): Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

2021 Monte-Carlo Masters (Round of 32): Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner be played?

The Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic takes place on Friday, July 10, 2026. The players are expected to walk out on court at approximately 9:00 PM IST.

Where will the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner be played?

The high-profile Grand Slam semifinal match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will take place at Centre Court in London.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of the Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 semifinal in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the live TV broadcast of the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner semifinal match across the Star Sports Network channels.

Where to watch the LIVE streaming of the Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 semifinal in India?

The live streaming of the semifinal match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will be accessible online on the JioHotstar platform in India.