Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketYashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Silence After Being Dropped For Shubman Gill - Watch Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Silence After Being Dropped For Shubman Gill - Watch Video

For Asia Cup 2025, BCCI not only recalled Shubman Gill but also handed him the vice-captaincy, making Yashasvi Jaiswal’s omission a major talking point.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 03:01 PM (IST)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite his fine run across formats, did not find a place in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad. Instead, the selectors not only recalled Shubman Gill but also handed him the vice-captaincy, making Jaiswal’s omission a major talking point.

The 23-year-old had a strong IPL 2025 campaign, amassing 559 runs in 14 games at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 159.71, with six fifties and a top score of 75. Earlier, he shone in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, scoring 411 runs with two centuries, including a match-winning hundred in the series finale.

Reacting to his exclusion, Jaiswal remained calm. Speaking to Mashable India, he said: “I don’t think about it. It’s in the selectors’ hands, they decide based on team combination. I’ll just keep giving my best.”

Watch Video

Jaiswal also spoke about his time in the Indian dressing room with senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He revealed that Rohit has acted as a mentor, guiding him both mentally and technically in shaping his game.

“I really enjoy being with Rohit bhai. He has taught me so much and helped me a lot in developing myself, both mentally and overall. He is truly an amazing human being. When you are around him or talk to him, you learn a lot — in fact, just by watching him, you can learn so much," said Jaiswal.

Talking about Virat Kohli, Jaiswal highlighted the lighter side of the former captain, saying that Kohli’s sense of humor often keeps the dressing room cheerful and full of laughter.

"Paaji is amazing, really strong. I’ve batted with him many times. He’s so much fun, and he’s really funny too. If you spend time with him, you’ll just keep laughing, it’s a different level altogether. If he tells you something about someone, he’ll explain it in full detail — it’s incredible. He’s so sharp. Like, if you ask me to explain something in a funny way, I might try but it won’t come out funny. But if he says it, then 100 percent you’ll end up laughing for sure," said Jaiswal.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Cyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack At Major European Airports; Operations Hit At Heathrow, Brussels
Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget