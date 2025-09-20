Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Silence After Being Dropped For Shubman Gill - Watch Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite his fine run across formats, did not find a place in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad. Instead, the selectors not only recalled Shubman Gill but also handed him the vice-captaincy, making Jaiswal’s omission a major talking point.

The 23-year-old had a strong IPL 2025 campaign, amassing 559 runs in 14 games at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 159.71, with six fifties and a top score of 75. Earlier, he shone in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, scoring 411 runs with two centuries, including a match-winning hundred in the series finale.

Reacting to his exclusion, Jaiswal remained calm. Speaking to Mashable India, he said: “I don’t think about it. It’s in the selectors’ hands, they decide based on team combination. I’ll just keep giving my best.”

Jaiswal on not being selected for Asia cup pic.twitter.com/gFiMo9Nrti — खटाना भाई (@CricwormAnna) September 19, 2025

Jaiswal also spoke about his time in the Indian dressing room with senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He revealed that Rohit has acted as a mentor, guiding him both mentally and technically in shaping his game.

“I really enjoy being with Rohit bhai. He has taught me so much and helped me a lot in developing myself, both mentally and overall. He is truly an amazing human being. When you are around him or talk to him, you learn a lot — in fact, just by watching him, you can learn so much," said Jaiswal.

Talking about Virat Kohli, Jaiswal highlighted the lighter side of the former captain, saying that Kohli’s sense of humor often keeps the dressing room cheerful and full of laughter.

"Paaji is amazing, really strong. I’ve batted with him many times. He’s so much fun, and he’s really funny too. If you spend time with him, you’ll just keep laughing, it’s a different level altogether. If he tells you something about someone, he’ll explain it in full detail — it’s incredible. He’s so sharp. Like, if you ask me to explain something in a funny way, I might try but it won’t come out funny. But if he says it, then 100 percent you’ll end up laughing for sure," said Jaiswal.