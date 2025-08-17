Yash Dayal Barred From UP T20 League Amid Sexual Assault Cases

Yash Dayal, celebrated as one of the key contributors to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title, finds himself facing a career-threatening crisis. The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has barred him from participating in the upcoming UP T20 League, following the registration of two sexual assault cases against him, India Today reported.

The UP T20 League is scheduled to be played at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow from August 17.

Yash Dayal, who was signed by Gorakhpur Lions for ₹7 lakh, will no longer feature after UPCA’s decision. Legal troubles have put his cricketing future in doubt.

Dayal's professional career faces uncertain road ahead

Two separate cases have been filed against the 27-year-old bowler—one in Ghaziabad, where he has temporary relief from arrest, and another in Jaipur involving allegations related to a minor.

While the Allahabad High Court has stayed his arrest in the Ghaziabad case, the Rajasthan High Court has refused to intervene in the Jaipur matter, with the next hearing set for August 22.

Dayal, originally from Prayagraj, played a crucial role in RCB’s title run, claiming 13 wickets in 15 matches during IPL 2024. However, with serious charges now hanging over him, his professional career faces an uncertain road ahead.

Yash Dayal’s IPL Journey

Yash Dayal, the left-arm pacer from Uttar Pradesh, made his IPL debut in 2022 with Gujarat Titans before moving to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024.

Known for his swing and variations in the death overs, Dayal has delivered impactful spells across his IPL journey

In 36 matches so far, he has picked up 37 wickets, maintaining an economy of around 9. He was especially effective in RCB’s 2024 title-winning run, claiming 13 wickets in 15 games. Despite some expensive spells early in his career, Dayal has grown into a dependable option in high-pressure situations.

