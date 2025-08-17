Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMohammad Kaif Picks India's Asia Cup Squad, Drops Rinku, Jaiswal From Playing XI

Mohammad Kaif Picks India's Asia Cup Squad, Drops Rinku, Jaiswal From Playing XI

For the bowling unit, Kaif has gone with Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah in the starting XI.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Team India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Reports suggest that the BCCI could unveil the team on August 19, with Suryakumar Yadav likely to continue as captain in the T20 format.

While uncertainty remains over the inclusion of a few players, several former cricketers have begun naming their preferred squads. Among them, ex-India star Mohammad Kaif has revealed his own playing XI for the tournament.

Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal left out

Mohammad Kaif’s chosen line-up sees Sanju Samson opening the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, followed by Tilak Varma at No. 3 and skipper Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4.

Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Washington Sundar occupy the middle order.

For the bowling unit, Kaif has gone with Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah in the starting XI.

In addition, he picked Shubman Gill, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj as backups. Notably, Kaif chose to leave out crowd-favorites Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal from his XI.

“There is a tough fight for the backup opener spot between Gill and Jaiswal. I think, given the form he showed in England, Gill would be preferred. The backup keeper would be Jitesh Sharma, based on how he has performed for RCB. I think Mohammed Siraj should also be in the squad,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

India’s opening match

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9 in the T20 format. Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 journey on September 10 with a clash against UAE. The much-awaited India-Pakistan encounter is scheduled for September 14, while India’s final group-stage fixture will be against Oman on September 19.

Depending on results, India and Pakistan could meet as many as three times during the tournament. The grand finale of the ACC event is slated for September 28, with the BCCI serving as the official host of the competition.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Kaif Rinku Singh Yashasvi Jaiswal Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Asia Cup
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
India
Arif Mohammad Khan, VK Saxena: Probable BJP Candidates For V-P Polls Ahead Of Key Meeting
Arif Mohammad Khan, VK Saxena: Probable BJP Candidates For V-P Polls Ahead Of Key Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget