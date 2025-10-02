WTC Points Table: Where Does India Stand In ICC World Test Championship?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWTC Points Table: Where Does India Stand In ICC World Test Championship?

After a hard-fought draw in England, India take on West Indies at home in the latest ICC World Test Championship cycle. Check out where they stand in the points table so far.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
India had a disastrous end to the previous ICC World Test Championship cycle, first losing to New Zealand 3-0 at home, and then walking away from Australia with a 3-1 series defeat.

With these results, they missed out on the final, which South Africa would go on to win against the Aussies. However, a fresh WTC cycle kicked-off earlier this year. India toured England this Summer for the Anderson-Tendular Trophy, drawing 2-2 in a 5-match Test series.

The young Indian squad, being led by Shubman Gill, is now facing West Indies in a two-match Test series at home, first in Ahmedabad, and then in New Delhi. Here's where they currently stand in the WTC Points Table:

India's position in the WTC Points Table 

Australia - Matches: 3  Won: 3 Lost: 0 Draws: 0  DED: 0 Points: 36 PCT: 100.00

Sri Lanka - Matches: 2  Won: 1  Lost: 0  Draws: 1  DED: 0  Points: 16  PCT: 66.67 

India - Matches: 5  Won: 2  Lost: 2  Draws: 1  DED: 0  Points: 28  PCT: 46.67

England - Matches: 5  Won: 2  Lost: 2  Draws: 1  DED: 2  Points: 26  PCT: 43.33

Bangladesh - Matches: 2  Won: 0  Lost: 1  Draws: 1  DED: 0  Points: 4  PCT: 16.67

West Indies - Matches: 3  Won: 0  Lost: 3  Draws: 0  DED: 0  Points: 0  PCT: 0.00

As can be noted from the table above, India currently stands third in the WTC Points Table. Note that these standings after before the India vs West Indies Test series has concluded. 

New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan, are absent from the Points Table because they have not played any Test matches in the on-going ICC World Test Championship cycle so far.

The teams that finish in the top two positions at the end of this WTC cycle will play in the final.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
