Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: South Africa Legend Opposes India’s Stance

After winning the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, a tournament that was being played mere months after the Pahalgam terror attak, India decided not to accept the trophy from ACC chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be Pakistan's Interior Minister.

Naturally, the decision sparked controversy, and in a bizzare turn of events, resulted in the winning team not being handed the trophy at all during the presentation ceremony.

AB de Villiers, a cricket legend for South Africa, as well as for many Indians for a storied IPL tenure with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has now presented his take on the events.

Interestingly, he has decided to side against the Men in Blue, stating that politics should be kept aside and sports should be celebrated for what it is.

India Asia Cup Trophy Row: What AB de Villiers Said

AB de Villiers touched upon India not accepting the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan's Interior Minister in a recent video on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers 360. Here's what he said:

"Team India sort of weren't happy with who was handing out the trophy. I don't feel that belongs in sport. Politics should stay aside. Sport is one thing, and it should be celebrated for what it is."

He further said, "Quite sad to see that, but hopefully they will sort things out in the future. It does put the sport, the players, the sportsmen, the cricketers in a very tough position, and that's what I hate to see. It was quite awkward there at the end,"

The Indian team did celebrate their victory after the presentation was over, without the trophy. Many from the winning squad are now playing against West Indies in the first of a two-match Test series at home.

