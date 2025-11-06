WPL 2026 Retentions: Complete List Of Players Retained By Each Team

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWPL 2026 Retentions: Complete List Of Players Retained By Each Team

All Women’s Premier League franchises have officially revealed their list of retained players for the upcoming season. From star performers to surprise decisions, here's who made the cut.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After the ICC Women's World Cup, the limelight in the world of women's cricket heads over to the Women's Premier League (WPL) as all competiting franchises reveal their retentions. 

Some have gone on to hold back five of their players from the existing squad, such as reigning (and two-time) champions Mumbai Indians, as well as two-time Runners-Up Delhi Capitals.

Whereas others, like the UP Warriorz, have decided to add depth to their purse ahead of the Mega Auction, which will be held later this month. For those interested, here is a look at all WPL 2026 player retentions.

 WPL 2026: All Retained Players

Delhi Capitals (DC) - Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil

Gujarat Giants (GG) - Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney

UP Warriorz (UPW) - Shweta Sehrawat

Unsurprisingly, most of the players who made headlines in the recent ICC Women's World Cup have been retained by their franchises.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Amajot Kaur were all a part of the winning Indian team.

In fact, Mandhana and Rodrigues are also a part of the ICC Team of the Tournament. Shafali Verma featured in just two games but played a crucial role nonetheless, winning Player of the Match in the final.

Interestingly though, UP Warriorz decided to part ways with Deepti Sharma, who won Player of the Tournament at the World Cup. She has all the potential to be a sought-after pick at the upcoming WPL 2026 auction.

WPL Mega Auction: Date and Venue

The WPL Mega Auction is expected to take be held in New Delhi around November 27, 2025. 

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 07:37 PM (IST)
