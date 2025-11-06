Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
President Droupadi Murmu Greets Indian Women's Cricket World Cup Winners

President Droupadi Murmu Greets Indian Women's Cricket World Cup Winners

The Indian women's cricket team met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi today after their historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 triumph.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian women's team met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi today, November 6, 2025 after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. 

They defeated South Africa in the final, which was played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai this past Sunday (November 2), defending 298 runs.

This is the first ICC World Cup victory in the history of the Indian women's cricket team.

Deepti Sharma Thanks The President

India's star all-rounder, Deepti Sharma thanked the Indian President for inviting the team, as reported by PTI. Here's what she said:

"I would like to thank you that you called us. We started well but then we lost a few matches in between. The best part about this team was our unity, even when we were losing. The best part was that BCCI gave us different venues to play."

"The WPL has helped us improve a lot, the young talents have got a platform and we have learnt a lot from that, Women's cricket has grown immensely from that, so we would just look to do good and bring glory to the nation." she added.

Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. She finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker. She scored a crucial half century, and took 5 wickets in the final alone.

The Indian team also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 5. However, the footage and images of the interaction only surfaced online earlier today.

Check Out: 'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
President Of India Smriti Mandhana India World Cup India Women's Team Women's World Cup Harmanpreet Kaur Breaking News President Droupadi Murmu ABP Live
