WPL 2026 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios For All Teams

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is reaching its final phase as teams fight for the remaining Playoff spots.

A total of 5 franchises, Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers (RCB), Gujarat Giants (GG), and UP Warriorz (UPW) compete in this annual T20 tournament.

The table topper goes straight into the final, while the second and third spot teams face off in a Playoff clash. With just 5 more matches to go, let's take a look at WPL Playoff qualification scenarios for all teams.

WPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios

Before we take a look at the qualification scenarios, let's first take a look at the WPL 2026 points table standings as of this writing, that is January 25, 2026.

1) RCB - Matches: 6, Wins: 5, Losses: 1, Points: 12, NRR: +1.236

2) DC - Matches: 6, Wins: 3, Losses: 3, Points: 6, NRR: -0.169

3) GG - Matches: 6, Wins: , Losses: 3, Points: 3, NRR: -0.341

4) MI - Matches: 6, Wins: 2, Losses: 4, Points: 4, NRR: +0.046

5) UPW - Matches: 6, Wins: 2, Losses: 4, Points: 4, NRR: -0.769

RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, have already qualified for the WPL 2026 Final, regardless of their remaining results.

As for DC, bouncing back after a slump, they have to play against GG and UPW. Needless to say, they need two out of two wins for the best chance of making it. They might not be eliminated with just one win out of these fixtures, but their fate would depend on a lot of other factors in that case.

The case is pretty much the same for GG, who after DC, will have to face MI

Mumbai, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have a tough route. They first face RCB, but then have a must-win clash against GG. They must also hope for GG to be defeated by Jemimah Rodrigues' DC to have any hopes of qualifying.

UPW also have a similar qualification scenario, where they will have to back themselves to beat RCB, and then DC.