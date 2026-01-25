Shahid Afridi's Angry Outburst Against India After Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Exit

Pakistan has been vocal in supporting Bangladesh over ongoing T20 World Cup dispute, with several former officials and cricketing figures criticizing ICC and BCCI.

The latest to join the chorus is former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who has questioned the fairness of ICC’s decision and accused the governing body of inconsistency.

Afridi questions ICC's neutrality

Shahid Afridi took to social media to express his disappointment, suggesting that ICC has not treated Bangladesh fairly.

He compared the situation to 2025 Champions Trophy, when India was allowed to avoid travelling to Pakistan for security reasons. According to Afridi, Bangladesh has not received similar flexibility, indicating a double standard.

He argued that ICC, which is meant to operate on principles of fairness and equality, should show the same level of consideration to Bangladeshi players and fans. Afridi's comments underline growing frustration among Pakistan's cricketing community over the way the issue has been handled.

“Consistency and fairness are the foundation of global cricket governance,” Afridi wrote on X. “Bangladeshi players and their millions of cricket fans deserve respect, not double standards. The ICC should build bridges, not walls.”

Bangladesh removed from World Cup

The controversy escalated when ICC officially removed Bangladesh from 2026 T20 World Cup, replacing them with Scotland in Group C.

The decision came after a board meeting where Bangladesh’s request for a venue change was voted down 14-2. Bangladesh then approached the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), but the committee refused to take up the case, citing procedural grounds.