Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Actor-turned-politician Vijay struck a combative tone on Sunday, asserting that he “will not surrender under pressure” and “will not bow down,” days after being questioned by the CBI and amid a blockade on the release of his upcoming film. Addressing a high-powered strategy meeting of the Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) at Mamallapuram, Vijay sought to rally his organisation by framing the road ahead as a decisive political battle.

The meeting drew nearly 3,000 state and district-level functionaries, underscoring TVK’s attempt to project organisational strength and readiness ahead of the next Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

“This Is A Democratic War”

Setting the tone for the gathering, Vijay described the forthcoming election as far more than a routine political contest. “This is a democratic war. You are my commandos who will fight this war,” he told party workers, urging them to prepare for a sustained and disciplined campaign.

He launched sharp attacks on both the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK, accusing them of betraying the legacy and ideals of C.N. Annadurai. Vijay alleged that polling booths had turned into “bogus vote centres” for parties in power and called on his cadre to protect every single vote. According to him, electoral integrity had become a central issue, and vigilance at the grassroots would decide the outcome.

Direct Attack On DMK & AIADMK

Vijay asserted that TVK alone had the courage to confront what he described as the “evil force” of the DMK and the “corrupt force” of the AIADMK. Positioning his party as a clean and uncompromising alternative, he suggested that traditional Dravidian rivals had failed to live up to public expectations and democratic values.

His remarks appeared aimed at consolidating TVK’s identity as a challenger to both established poles of Tamil Nadu politics, rather than aligning with either side.

Sengottaiyan’s Fiery Pitch & Whistle Metaphor

Senior TVK leader Sengottaiyan delivered a speech, hailing Vijay as the “new face in Tamil Nadu’s political history” and the “future Chief Minister.” He contrasted TVK’s ability to draw crowds without monetary inducements with other parties that allegedly paid people to attend meetings.

“They thought they could shake us with 10-party alliances. But it is Vijay who has the power to crush them all,” Sengottaiyan said. He also spoke at length about Vijay’s popularity, recalling how people rushed to take selfies and women ran to capture photos of him.

Portraying Vijay as a leader who had renounced wealth worth “a thousand crore rupees” to serve the people, Sengottaiyan highlighted his energy, vision, and personal credibility. Using TVK’s whistle symbol as a metaphor, he cautioned cadres: “Don’t whistle in the ear of a sleeping person, the vote will be lost. Don’t whistle near an old man at the bus stand, he may stumble. Use the whistle wisely.”