CBI Officer Who Supervised RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Selected For President's Police Medal

CBI Officer Who Supervised RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Selected For President’s Police Medal

The CBI officer who supervised the probe into the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case has been selected for the President’s Police Medal, even as the victim’s family continues to question the investigation.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Even as questions continue to surround the investigation into the rape and murder of a medical student at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, the CBI officer who supervised the probe has been selected for the President’s Police Medal this year. V Chandrasekhar, Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who headed the team probing the high-profile RG Kar case, is among 31 CBI officers chosen for the prestigious honour. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards on January 26, Republic Day. The announcement was made by the Centre through a notification issued on Sunday.

Officer Who Led RG Kar Probe Honoured

V Chandrasekhar, a 2000-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, supervised the investigation as Joint Director of the CBI. He visited the crime scene multiple times during the course of the probe. Under his supervision, the investigation led to the conviction of the main accused, Sanjay Rai, within a few months of the filing of the chargesheet. The RG Kar case had sparked widespread outrage and protests, with initial questions raised over the role of the Kolkata Police, eventually leading to the case being handed over to the CBI.

Victim’s Family Questioned CBI Probe

However, even after the CBI took over, the victim’s family raised serious concerns about the investigation. The parents alleged that they were not kept informed about the progress of the probe, were not consulted, and did not receive responses even when they reached out to investigators. They also questioned the identification of Sanjay Rai as the sole accused, stating that the investigation, in their view, was not fully transparent. Officials have said that the investigation into the RG Kar case is still not completely over.

31 CBI Officers to Receive President’s Award

Apart from V Chandrasekhar, the list of awardees includes Amit Srivastava, Superintendent of Police; Mukesh Sharma, Additional SP; Pramodkumar Jati, Sub-Inspector; Chamanlal, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Ramu Golla, Head Constable; C Venkat Subba Reddy, a 2007-batch IPS officer and Joint Director of the CBI; Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Legal Advisor; Baidyanath Samal, ASP; Kailash Sahu; Ruby Chowdhury, Deputy SP; Manish Kumar Upadhyay; Anmol Sachan; Nishu Kushwaha; Arijit Sinha; Sharad Suresh Bhabar; Tahir Abbas P; and Dharmendra Kumar, among others. Further details regarding the awards are awaited.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is V Chandrasekhar and what is he being awarded for?

V Chandrasekhar, Joint Director of the CBI, is receiving the President's Police Medal for his supervision of the R G Kar Medical College rape and murder case investigation.

What was the outcome of the R G Kar Medical College case investigation supervised by V Chandrasekhar?

Under his supervision, the investigation led to the conviction of the main accused, Sanjay Rai, within a few months of the chargesheet filing.

Did the victim's family express satisfaction with the CBI's investigation?

No, the victim's family raised concerns about transparency, not being informed about progress, and questioned the identification of Sanjay Rai as the sole accused.

How many CBI officers are receiving the President's Police Medal this year?

A total of 31 CBI officers are being honored with the President's Police Medal this year, including V Chandrasekhar.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBI Officer President Murmu RG Kar Rape Murder Case Republic Day 2026
