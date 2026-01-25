Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldHindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 09:40 AM (IST)

A 23-year-old Hindu man was burnt alive inside a garage in Narsingdi district, sparking allegations of a premeditated killing and renewed concerns over the safety of minorities in the region.

The victim, Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik, had been working at the garage for several years. A native of Lakshmipur village in Cumilla district, he had moved to Narsingdi for employment. Chanchal was the middle son of his family and its sole earning member.

Man Was Sleeping Inside Garage

The incident occurred near the Mosque Market area, close to the Narsingdi Police Lines, late on Friday night. According to local sources and eyewitnesses, Chanchal was sleeping inside the garage when unidentified assailants allegedly poured petrol on the shutter from outside and set it on fire. The flames quickly spread through the structure, trapping him inside.

A video circulating in connection with the incident purportedly shows a person setting the fire outside the garage, following which the blaze engulfed the premises within moments.

After residents raised an alarm, the fire service was informed. A team from the Narsingdi Fire Service reached the spot and brought the fire under control after nearly an hour. Chanchal’s charred body was later recovered from inside the garage. Eyewitnesses said he remained trapped for a prolonged period and died a painful death.

Family Calls Death A Planned Murder

The victim’s family has described the incident as a “planned murder” and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, along with the strictest punishment.

The killing has triggered tension in the area. Police said they have collected evidence from the scene, are examining CCTV footage, and are in the process of registering a case.

Leaders of the local Hindu community condemned the killing and called for swift action against the perpetrators. They also urged the authorities to take concrete steps to ensure the safety of minorities.

The incident comes amid a series of recent mob attacks targeting minorities in Bangladesh. In December, garment factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and later set on fire over allegations of blasphemy.

Days later, Amrit Mondal was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari district. More recently, Hindu trader Liton Chandra Das was killed in Kaliganj, while fuel station worker Ripon Saha died after being crushed while trying to stop a vehicle from fleeing without payment.

Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
