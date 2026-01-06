WPL 2026 Full Schedule: Match Dates, Timings, Venues & More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWPL 2026 Full Schedule: Match Dates, Timings, Venues & More

The latest edition of the Women's Premier League is set to kick off in a few days from now. Check out full schedule including match dates, timings, and more.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has quickly become one of the most significant tournaments in women’s cricket.

Launched by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide a platform for the best female cricketers, the WPL showcases emerging talent alongside established stars.

It plays a crucial role in strengthening the pipeline for India’s national team while also increasing visibility, sponsorship, and fan engagement for women’s cricket.

With only a few days left in the commencement of WPL 2026, here's a look at the complete match schedule, timings, and venues.

WPL 2026 Schedule: Matches Dates & Timings

Five teams compete in the Women's Premier League, namely the Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG).

Here's a look at all the fixtures:

  • MI vs RCB: Jan 9, 2026 - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • UPW vs GG: Jan 10, 2026 - 3:00 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • MI vs DC: Jan 10, 2026 - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • DC vs GG: Jan 11, 2026 - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • RCB vs UPW: Jan 12, 2026 - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • MI vs GG: Jan 13, 2026 - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • UPW vs DC: Jan 14, 2026 - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • MI vs UPW: Jan 15, 2026 - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • RCB vs GG: Jan 16, 2026 - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • UPW vs MI: Jan 17, 2026 - 3:00 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • DC vs RCB: Jan 17, 2026 - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)
  • GG vs RCB: Jan 19, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)
  • DC vs MI: Jan 20, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)
  • GG vs UPW: Jan 22, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)
  • RCB vs DC: Jan 24, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)
  • RCB vs MI: Jan 26, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)
  • GG vs DC: Jan 27, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)
  • UPW vs RCB: Jan 29, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)
  • GG vs MI: Jan 30, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)
  • DC vs UPW: Feb 1, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)
  • Play Off: Feb 3, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)
  • WPL 2026 Final: Feb 5, 2026 - 7:30 PM (BCA Stadium, Vadodra)

All timings mentioned are as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Match tickets are on sale on the District by Zomato app and website.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
