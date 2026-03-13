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HomeSportsCricketSalman Ali Agha Throws His Helmet In Anger After Controversial Run Out In BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI - Watch

Salman Ali Agha Throws His Helmet In Anger After Controversial Run Out In BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI - Watch

An act of sportsmanship turned into frustration in Dhaka. Salman Ali Agha’s attempt to return the ball to the bowler resulted in a controversial run-out that triggered a heated on-field confrontation.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
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BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: The second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium was transformed from a tactical cricket match into a theater of geopolitical tension on Friday. A bizarre and highly contentious run-out involving Salman Ali Agha has not only potentially decided the series but has reignited the age-old debate over the "Spirit of Cricket" versus the letter of the law.

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The Collision at the Non-Striker’s End

The incident occurred during the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings. Mohammad Rizwan struck a delivery from Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz back toward the non-striker’s end. The ball deflected off Salman Ali Agha’s bat as he scrambled to return to his crease, momentarily colliding with Miraz in the follow-through.

Believing the play had concluded and the ball was "dead," Agha attempted a gesture of sportsmanship: he reached down to pick up the ball and hand it back to the bowler. However, Miraz intercepted the ball himself and immediately dislodged the bails.

Under the strict laws of the game, the ball is not dead until both the fielding side and the batters consider it so. By reaching for the ball while outside his crease, Agha inadvertently placed himself in jeopardy.

A Field of Fury

The reaction was instantaneous. As Bangladesh appealed, Agha was visibly incensed, engaging in a heated verbal exchange with Miraz and wicketkeeper Liton Das. The tension escalated to the point where Rizwan was forced to physically intervene, acting as a peacemaker as Agha reportedly hurled a series of "choice words" at the Bangladesh eleven.

Upon review, third umpire Tanvir Ahmed upheld the appeal. Agha’s departure was punctuated by a rare show of public frustration; the batter threw his helmet and gloves to the turf before storming back to the pavilion.

The Turning Point

The psychological blow proved more damaging than the scorecard entry. Before the controversy, Pakistan sat comfortably at 231-3 after 38.3 overs, poised for a massive total. Following the dismissal, the innings collapsed in spectacular fashion.

Shaken by the incident, the visitors lost four wickets in the next 23 deliveries, a tailspin that allowed Bangladesh to seize control of the match and, potentially, the three-match series.

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reaction to the run-out?

Salman Ali Agha was visibly upset and engaged in a heated exchange with the Bangladesh players. He also showed public frustration by throwing his equipment before leaving the field.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mehidy Hasan Miraz PAK Vs BAN Salman Ali Agha
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