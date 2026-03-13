Zimbabwe Pacer Ditches PSL For KKR In IPL 2026; Replaces Mustafizur Rehman

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially signed Zimbabwe’s towering fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani just weeks before IPL 2026 is set to commence. The 6 ft 8 in pacer joins the two-time champions as a direct replacement for Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, who was released earlier this year following specific instructions from the BCCI.

The PSL Sacrifice: Muzarabani Follows the Corbin Bosch Path

To facilitate his move to the IPL, Muzarabani has officially withdrawn from his contract with Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. The Zimbabwean had originally been signed by the PSL franchise as a replacement for Shamar Joseph for a reported PKR 1.10 crore.

This "ditching" of the PSL for an IPL contract mirrors the controversial exit of South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch last year. Bosch had similarly left Peshawar Zalmi after receiving an offer from the Mumbai Indians, a move that resulted in a one-year ban and a heavy fine from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). While Muzarabani may face similar sanctions, the lure of the IPL and KKR’s urgent need for pace seems to have outweighed the risks.

Proactive Measures Amid an Injury Crisis

The decision to bring in Muzarabani comes at a critical juncture for the KKR pace department. The franchise is currently grappling with significant fitness issues as two of their premier fast bowlers, Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana, are sidelined with injuries.

Muzarabani is no stranger to the IPL ecosystem. He previously served as a net bowler for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2022 and was a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last year. His arrival is expected to bolster a unit that recently lost Mustafizur Rahman due to geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh, which led the BCCI to mandate the pacer's release in January.

KKR’s Opening Game

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international, who starred in the T20 World Cup 2026 with 13 wickets, is expected to join the squad immediately to begin preparations. KKR is scheduled to launch their campaign on March 29 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

With Muzarabani now officially part of the traveling contingent, the KKR squad for 2026 features a blend of seasoned veterans and explosive T20 specialists including Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and the record-buy Cameron Green.