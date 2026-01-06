RCB's Home Stadium Set For Major Renovation Ahead Of IPL 2026: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRCB's Home Stadium Set For Major Renovation Ahead Of IPL 2026: Report

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is reportedly set for major renovations ahead of IPL 2026, with upgraded gates and emergency systems for smoother crowd management.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 11:51 AM (IST)

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been the iconic home venue of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception.

The stadium has also hosted notable international fixtures in the past, even World Cup games, but was suspended following a tragic stampede during RCB's title-winning celebrations.

Most recently, the venue was denied permission to host Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, which had to be moved to the BCCI Centre of Excellence at the last minute.

However, a report by the Bangalore Mirror states that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will undergo renovations to prepare for IPL 2026 matches. 

Changes To Be Implemented At Chinnaswamy Stadium

According to the said report, the stadium's existing entry and exit gates will be widened to ensure smoother crowd movement, along with an increment in the number of these gates, and implementation of international-standard emergence evacuation systems.

A Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official was quoted in the Bangalore Mirror report stating that the renovation work has started and that it will be completed in a month's time.

“Renovation work has started as per the committee’s recommendations and will be completed within a month,”

Having said that, it remains to be seen whether the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium gets the nod to host IPL 2026 matches. This will be a big season for the RCB as they look to defend their long-awaited maiden title.

Not getting to play at their iconic home venue would be a blow to the franchise, players and most importantly, the fans. 

IPL 2026: RCB Full Squad

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru made quite a few notable additions to their squad during the recent IPL 2026 Auction. Here is a look at their full squad:

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Phil Salt, Rasikh Salam, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Abhinandan Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

Published at : 06 Jan 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
RCB IPL IPL 2026 Chinnaswamy Stadium RCB IPL
'Pakistan Mentality': BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Exit Decided At BCCI's Highest Level Without Discussions: Report
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection; Video Viral
