World Cup Hero Richa Ghosh Receives Grand Welcome On Return To Siliguri - Watch

HomeSportsCricketWorld Cup Hero Richa Ghosh Receives Grand Welcome On Return To Siliguri - Watch

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian women’s cricket team, fresh off their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 win, has started returning to their hometowns to thunderous receptions.

Among them, star wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh received a grand welcome in Siliguri, her hometown in West Bengal.

A viral video on social media shows Richa seated in an open jeep as massive crowds lined the streets, waving flags and cheering to celebrate their hometown hero.

The 22-year-old was visibly overwhelmed by the love and admiration from fans who came out in thousands to greet her.

Watch Video

Richa, who earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu along with the rest of the squad, was one of India’s key performers in the tournament.

She amassed 235 runs in eight matches at an impressive strike rate of 133.52, including 23 fours and 12 sixes. In the final against South Africa, her quickfire 34 off 24 balls helped India post a match-winning total of 298.

Richa Ghosh: India’s Power Finisher 

Richa Ghosh produced a memorable campaign in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, cementing her place as one of India’s most impactful finishers and a reliable wicketkeeper-batter. In a crucial group-stage match against South Africa, Richa turned the tide with a stunning 94 off 77 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes after walking in at No. 8 when India was reeling at 102 for six.

Her incredible knock etched her name in history as the first woman in ODI cricket to score 80-plus runs while batting at No. 8 or lower. Across the tournament, she accumulated 235 runs in eight innings, averaging 39.16 with a strike rate of 133.52 - the best among all Indian batters.

In recognition of her remarkable performance, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced a special honour for Richa - a gold-plated bat and ball autographed by Sourav Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Richa Ghosh Women's World Cup Siliguri ODI World Cup
