'RCB, RCB' Chants Rock Sri Lanka As IPL Fever Takes Over India Test Match; Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devdutt Padikkal scored a century in India's practice match.

His 103 runs at No.3 boosts Test selection hopes.

Fans chanted

Padikkal retired out, allowing other batsmen practice time.

Sri Lanka vs India Test: India batter Devdutt Padikkal's century sparked RCB chants from Indian fans during India's practice match in Sri Lanka, adding an IPL flavour to the ongoing Test preparations.

Padikkal was given an opportunity at No.3 in the practice game as India assess their options ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The left-hander made the most of the chance, scoring 103 off 121 balls before retiring out after reaching his century.

His knock drew a lively response from the Indian supporters in the stands. Soon after Padikkal completed his hundred, fans began chanting "RCB, RCB", acknowledging his association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Padikkal Makes No.3 Case With Century

Padikkal's century comes at an important time as India assess their batting combination for the upcoming Tests.

He was used at No.3 in the practice match, a position he has considerable experience in from domestic cricket. His ability to bat there could make him an option as India look to finalise their middle-order combination.

Padikkal's performance also adds to his recent confidence after his IPL campaign with RCB. He has been closely associated with the franchise and was part of the RCB side that won the IPL title in the recently concluded season.

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After reaching 103 from 121 deliveries, Padikkal retired out, allowing other members of the squad to get valuable time in the middle.

The century could strengthen his case for the No.3 position, although India's final combination will depend on the fitness and availability of the other contenders.