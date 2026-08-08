Women's WC Star's Wife Slams CA Over Cheating Scandal Involving Junior Female Player

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashleigh Gardner's estranged wife criticised Cricket Australia's silence.

Wife Monica questioned leadership, citing allegations involving Georgia Voll.

Cricket Australia maintains the issue is private, referencing internal policies.

Gardner remains a key player despite ongoing public controversy.

Australia women's cricket vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has come under renewed scrutiny after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, criticised Cricket Australia over its handling of allegations concerning Gardner's personal life.

Wright has questioned why Cricket Australia has not publicly addressed the allegations and called for Gardner to lose her leadership position.

The controversy centres on Wright's allegations involving Gardner and fellow Australian cricketer Georgia Voll. Wright has argued that the alleged conduct should have consequences for Gardner's role within the national team.

Gardner's Wife Questions Cricket Australia's Silence

Speaking to Code Sports, Wright said players who represent Australia have a responsibility to maintain high standards, particularly when they hold leadership positions.

“I think if you’re privileged enough to represent your country and be seen as a role model, there’s a responsibility to hold yourself to a high moral standard,” Wright told Code Sports.

Wright then questioned Cricket Australia's decision not to publicly comment on the matter.

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“What I can’t understand is why Cricket Australia hasn’t said anything publicly. Does their silence mean they support the actions of Ashleigh and Georgia?”

She also alleged that the situation involved a power imbalance and argued that Gardner should not continue in a leadership position if the allegations were accurate.

“You can’t have an affair with a junior member of staff, especially when there’s a clear power imbalance, and then remain in a position of leadership. Captains are expected to set the standard, and that kind of conduct falls well short of it,” she added.

The allegations have not been independently established in the material provided.

Wright Previously Named Georgia Voll

Wright first spoke publicly about the matter in July after sharing a Daily Mail report on her Instagram Story.

She described the report as too vague and suggested that she would provide her own version of events. In a subsequent post, Wright shared a photograph of Georgia Voll and alleged that the Australia cricketer was the person involved in the alleged infidelity.

Gardner and Wright married in April 2025 but have since separated. Reports cited by the Daily Mail said their relationship came under strain while Gardner was in India during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.

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Wright also travelled to India during the tournament, with an unnamed source describing their meeting as awkward. Gardner has reportedly since moved out of their Sydney home.

Cricket Australia Responds To Allegations

Cricket Australia, responding to Wright's latest comments to Code Sports, maintained that it considered the matter private and personal.

The governing body also said its policies cover relationships within its workforce and leadership responsibilities.

“Cricket Australia ensures all relationships within our workforce comply with our Respect at Work policy. This includes putting appropriate conflict-of-interest management arrangements in place to support leadership responsibilities and maintain the integrity of team processes,” CA said.

Gardner has continued to receive support within Australian cricket. According to news.com.au, her Women's Big Bash League franchise, the Sydney Sixers, has backed the all-rounder amid the controversy.

Gardner Remains Key Australia Player

Despite the off-field controversy, Gardner remains an important member of Australia's women's team.

She was part of the Australian side that recently maintained its remarkable Women's T20 World Cup record, winning a seventh title in eight final appearances.

The focus now remains on whether Cricket Australia will take any further action following Wright's public criticism and allegations concerning Gardner's relationship with Voll.