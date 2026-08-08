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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Take Major Call On Shubman Gill Ahead Of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

India Take Major Call On Shubman Gill Ahead Of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

The management does not want to take any unnecessary chances with Shubman Gill so close to the start of the two-match series.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 01:58 PM (IST)

India captain Shubman Gill is unlikely to take any further part in the ongoing warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo, according to a report by Times of India. Gill reportedly hurt his finger during a training session before the practice match and consequently stayed off the field on the opening day.

BCCI described his absence as a precautionary decision, with the injury not believed to be serious. However, the report suggests that the team management is unlikely to risk Shubman Gill by allowing him to bat in the remaining part of the warm-up fixture.

With his finger reportedly in good condition, the decision appears to be aimed at ensuring the India captain is fully fit for the more important assignment - the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle from August 15. The management does not want to take any unnecessary chances with Gill so close to the start of the two-match series.

Rahane's golden advice for Team India

Meanwhile, former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has urged the team's batters to adopt a positive approach against Sri Lanka's spin attack. He believes India cannot afford to become overly defensive against quality spinners on turning pitches.

Rahane has plenty of experience playing in Sri Lanka. During India's 2017 tour, he was an important contributor as the visitors completed a 3-0 Test series sweep, with the right-hander scoring more than 200 runs, including a century and a half-century.

“I think in Sri Lanka, the first day wicket generally is very good. But being top of the bowler as a batsman is very important. That's what I have learned in Sri Lanka. You cannot be too defensive,” Rahane, who recently announced his retirement, told PTI in an interview facilitated by ETPL.

“You have to probably be more proactive because they will have spin friendly wickets, and Sri Lanka do have decent spinners in their side. And again, a home team is always a tough team to beat. Whatever I've learned playing cricket for so many years, you can't take anyone for lightly.

“So it's all about, I think, having your own game plan as an individual and being proactive. Even in Test cricket, it's going to be the key,” he added.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL 1st Test
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