WI vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live

WI vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The second ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, 10 August 2025, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Pakistan, having delivered a dominant performance in the opening match, lead the series 1-0 and will aim to seal the contest with another win. West Indies, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back and level the series.

The home side will be led by Shai Hope, while Mohammad Rizwan will continue as Pakistan’s skipper. Fans in India can catch the action live via official broadcast and streaming partners. Here’s all you need to know about watching the match live from India.

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

TV Telecast in India: Not available

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app & website (subscription required)

When will West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match be played?

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday ,10 August 2025.

Where will West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match be played?

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

What time will West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match start?

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian time).

Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match live streaming in India?

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match live streaming in India will be available on FanCode app & website (subscription required).

Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match live telecast in India?

There won't be any live telecast of West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match in India.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: India’s All-Time Leading Run-Scorer Revealed