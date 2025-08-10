Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: India’s All-Time Leading Run-Scorer Revealed

Asia Cup 2025: India’s All-Time Leading Run-Scorer Revealed

Over the years, Rohit Sharma has emerged as India’s most prolific scorer in the Asia Cup across both ODI and T20 formats.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 09:19 AM (IST)

Asia Cup 2025, Asia’s biggest cricket spectacle, is set to begin soon with eight teams competing, including defending champions India.

In the previous edition held in 2023, Rohit Sharma led India to a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the final to lift the trophy.

Rohit Sharma - India's highest run-getter in ODIs

Over the years, Rohit Sharma has emerged as India’s most prolific scorer in the Asia Cup across both ODI and T20 formats. Nicknamed the ‘Hitman,’ the opener has amassed 1210 runs in 36 matches, making him the highest run-scorer in One-Day-Internationals.

During the 2023 tournament in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, he scored 194 runs in six innings at an average of 48.50, with a top score of 74. However, Rohit will not feature in this year’s Asia Cup as he retired from T20 internationals after guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

This year’s edition will be played entirely in the T20 format.

Sachin Tendulkar Leads in ODI-Only Records

When focusing solely on ODIs and not T20Is, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Asia Cup runs by an Indian. The cricket icon scored 971 runs in 23 matches, further cementing his place among the tournament’s all-time greats.

Virat Kohli in Second Spot

Following Rohit is Virat Kohli, who has accumulated 1171 runs in 26 Asia Cup matches across formats. In the 2023 edition, Kohli scored 129 runs in five matches, including an unbeaten 122 — his highest in the tournament. Like Rohit, Kohli will also miss the upcoming Asia Cup after stepping away from T20Is.

When will Asia Cup 2025 begin?

Asia Cup 2025 is officially scheduled to get underway on September 9, 2025, and will run until September 28, 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This edition marks the 17th Asia Cup and will be played in T20 International format, featuring eight teams divided into two groups. Matches will be held across two UAE cities: Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi hosts the tournament opener, while Dubai will stage most games—including the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash scheduled for September 14, and the final on September 28.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar ROHIT SHARMA Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup Most Runs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
India
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska On Aug 15
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska
India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Breaking: Triple Shock Incidents Rock Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra And Ghaziabad In One Day
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget