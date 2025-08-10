Asia Cup 2025: India’s All-Time Leading Run-Scorer Revealed

Asia Cup 2025, Asia’s biggest cricket spectacle, is set to begin soon with eight teams competing, including defending champions India.

In the previous edition held in 2023, Rohit Sharma led India to a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the final to lift the trophy.

Rohit Sharma - India's highest run-getter in ODIs

Over the years, Rohit Sharma has emerged as India’s most prolific scorer in the Asia Cup across both ODI and T20 formats. Nicknamed the ‘Hitman,’ the opener has amassed 1210 runs in 36 matches, making him the highest run-scorer in One-Day-Internationals.

During the 2023 tournament in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, he scored 194 runs in six innings at an average of 48.50, with a top score of 74. However, Rohit will not feature in this year’s Asia Cup as he retired from T20 internationals after guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

This year’s edition will be played entirely in the T20 format.

Sachin Tendulkar Leads in ODI-Only Records

When focusing solely on ODIs and not T20Is, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Asia Cup runs by an Indian. The cricket icon scored 971 runs in 23 matches, further cementing his place among the tournament’s all-time greats.

Virat Kohli in Second Spot

Following Rohit is Virat Kohli, who has accumulated 1171 runs in 26 Asia Cup matches across formats. In the 2023 edition, Kohli scored 129 runs in five matches, including an unbeaten 122 — his highest in the tournament. Like Rohit, Kohli will also miss the upcoming Asia Cup after stepping away from T20Is.

When will Asia Cup 2025 begin?

Asia Cup 2025 is officially scheduled to get underway on September 9, 2025, and will run until September 28, 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This edition marks the 17th Asia Cup and will be played in T20 International format, featuring eight teams divided into two groups. Matches will be held across two UAE cities: Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi hosts the tournament opener, while Dubai will stage most games—including the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash scheduled for September 14, and the final on September 28.