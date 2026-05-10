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HomeSportsCricketWhy MS Dhoni Isn't Playing LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

Why MS Dhoni Isn't Playing LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

MS Dhoni sustained a calf injury during the CSK pre-season camp. The injury reportedly flared up again during a training session in late April.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 May 2026 04:15 PM (IST)

MS Dhoni Injury and Recovery Update: As of the May 10, 2026, match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk, MS Dhoni remains sidelined from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI due to a persistent calf injury. Despite the high anticipation for a "last dance" at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Dhoni has yet to make his season debut in IPL 2026.

Primary Cause: Calf Injury

MS Dhoni sustained a calf injury during the CSK pre-season camp. While he was initially expected to miss only the first few games, the injury reportedly flared up again during a training session in late April, significantly extending his recovery timeline.

Current Status

Dhoni is currently undergoing a strict rehabilitation protocol. While he has been seen bowling in the nets and engaging in light training at Chepauk, the medical team is taking a cautious approach to avoid a career-threatening aggravation.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Chaotic Scenes At Ekana Stadium, Massive Crowd Gathers Around Water Canisters 

Strategic Absence from Dugout

Unlike previous years where he mentored from the bench, Dhoni has intentionally avoided appearing in the dugout during match days this season.

According to batting coach Mike Hussey, this is a strategic move to ensure the focus remains entirely on the active squad and to allow Ruturaj Gaikwad the space to establish his own leadership without the shadow of Dhoni’s immediate presence.

Sanju Samson Factor

In MS Dhoni's absence, Sanju Samson (who joined CSK this season) has been handling wicketkeeping duties flawlessly. Samson has been a pillar in the middle order, scoring over 400 runs so far, which has reduced the tactical urgency to rush an unfit Dhoni back into the lineup.

Playing XIs for LSG vs CSK Match

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is MS Dhoni not playing for Chennai Super Kings?

MS Dhoni is currently sidelined due to a persistent calf injury he sustained during the CSK pre-season camp. The injury reportedly flared up again, extending his recovery timeline.

When is MS Dhoni expected to return?

The article does not specify an exact return date for MS Dhoni. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation, and the medical team is being cautious to avoid further aggravation.

Has MS Dhoni been seen practicing?

Yes, MS Dhoni has been observed bowling in the nets and engaging in light training at Chepauk. However, he is not yet cleared to play in matches.

Why is MS Dhoni avoiding the dugout?

According to batting coach Mike Hussey, Dhoni is strategically absent from the dugout to keep the focus on the active squad and allow Ruturaj Gaikwad to establish his leadership.

Published at : 10 May 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni CSK Vs LSG LSG Vs CSK IPL IPL 2026
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