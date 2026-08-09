WATCH: Jadeja Imitates Kuldeep, Gambhir's Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravindra Jadeja impersonated Kuldeep Yadav, amusing coach Gautam Gambhir.

Jadeja also scored 63 runs, taking two wickets.

India's batters responded strongly, nearing Sri Lanka XI's total.

Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar took two wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja provided a lighter moment during India's warm-up match in Sri Lanka when he mimicked Kuldeep Yadav's bowling action in the dressing room. Gautam Gambhir, usually reserved on the sidelines, could not hold back his laughter as Jadeja copied his teammate's run-up and bowling style. The moment was captured by SonyLIV and quickly caught attention online.

Jadeja's Kuldeep Impression Leaves Gambhir In Splits

Jadeja was seen copying Kuldeep's distinctive wrist-spin action while showing it to Gambhir inside the dressing room. His imitation included the way Kuldeep holds the ball, begins his run-up and prepares to deliver.

Gambhir broke into laughter as Jadeja continued the impression. The India head coach is rarely seen displaying such an animated reaction during matches, making the exchange stand out.

The incident came shortly after Jadeja completed a useful innings in India's warm-up game ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

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#1 All-rounder for a reason.😂



Ravindra Jadeja can bat, bowl, field, and apparently, crack Gautam Gambhir too. 😆



Watch Day 3 of SLC XI vs #TeamIndia tomorrow, 10 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/TWbJzVPEed — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 8, 2026

Jadeja Makes Impact With Bat And Ball

Jadeja returned to India's Test setup and made an immediate contribution with the bat. Coming in at No.4, he scored 63 before being retired out during India's reply.

The all-rounder struck seven fours and shared a partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who remained unbeaten on 142 as India reached 357/6.

India's batting effort also included 40 from KL Rahul, 41 from Manav Suthar and 22 from Saransh Jain. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant had limited success.

Gurnoor Brar provided another late boost, hitting four sixes in the final over to finish unbeaten on 36 from 18 balls.

Spinners Carry India's Bowling Attack

India's bowling attack lacked experience beyond Mohammed Siraj, leaving the spinners with much of the workload against the Sri Lanka XI.

Jadeja finished with 2/64 from 15 overs, while Kuldeep took 2/76 from 18. Suthar also claimed two wickets, conceding 33 runs from 13 overs.

Sri Lanka XI declared on 363/8, leaving India six runs behind after the second day's play. The warm-up remains an important opportunity for India's players to build rhythm before the Test series.

For Jadeja, though, the day also produced one memorable off-field contribution. His Kuldeep impression gave Gambhir a rare reason to forget the cricket for a moment and simply laugh.