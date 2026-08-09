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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Jadeja Imitates Kuldeep, Gambhir's Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral

WATCH: Jadeja Imitates Kuldeep, Gambhir's Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral

Ravindra Jadeja mimicked Kuldeep Yadav's bowling action during India's warm-up match in Sri Lanka, leaving Gautam Gambhir laughing. Watch the viral moment.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ravindra Jadeja impersonated Kuldeep Yadav, amusing coach Gautam Gambhir.
  • Jadeja also scored 63 runs, taking two wickets.
  • India's batters responded strongly, nearing Sri Lanka XI's total.
  • Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar took two wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja provided a lighter moment during India's warm-up match in Sri Lanka when he mimicked Kuldeep Yadav's bowling action in the dressing room. Gautam Gambhir, usually reserved on the sidelines, could not hold back his laughter as Jadeja copied his teammate's run-up and bowling style. The moment was captured by SonyLIV and quickly caught attention online.

Jadeja's Kuldeep Impression Leaves Gambhir In Splits

Jadeja was seen copying Kuldeep's distinctive wrist-spin action while showing it to Gambhir inside the dressing room. His imitation included the way Kuldeep holds the ball, begins his run-up and prepares to deliver.

Gambhir broke into laughter as Jadeja continued the impression. The India head coach is rarely seen displaying such an animated reaction during matches, making the exchange stand out.

The incident came shortly after Jadeja completed a useful innings in India's warm-up game ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

WATCH VIDEO

Jadeja Makes Impact With Bat And Ball

Jadeja returned to India's Test setup and made an immediate contribution with the bat. Coming in at No.4, he scored 63 before being retired out during India's reply.

The all-rounder struck seven fours and shared a partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who remained unbeaten on 142 as India reached 357/6.

India's batting effort also included 40 from KL Rahul, 41 from Manav Suthar and 22 from Saransh Jain. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant had limited success.

Gurnoor Brar provided another late boost, hitting four sixes in the final over to finish unbeaten on 36 from 18 balls.

Spinners Carry India's Bowling Attack

India's bowling attack lacked experience beyond Mohammed Siraj, leaving the spinners with much of the workload against the Sri Lanka XI.

Jadeja finished with 2/64 from 15 overs, while Kuldeep took 2/76 from 18. Suthar also claimed two wickets, conceding 33 runs from 13 overs.

Sri Lanka XI declared on 363/8, leaving India six runs behind after the second day's play. The warm-up remains an important opportunity for India's players to build rhythm before the Test series.

For Jadeja, though, the day also produced one memorable off-field contribution. His Kuldeep impression gave Gambhir a rare reason to forget the cricket for a moment and simply laugh.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ravindra Jadeja do that made Gautam Gambhir laugh?

Ravindra Jadeja mimicked Kuldeep Yadav's bowling action in the dressing room. He copied Kuldeep's distinctive wrist-spin action, including his run-up and delivery style.

How did Gautam Gambhir react to Jadeja's imitation?

Gautam Gambhir broke into laughter as Jadeja continued his impression. His animated reaction was notable because he is rarely seen displaying such emotions during matches.

How did Ravindra Jadeja perform in the warm-up match?

Jadeja scored 63 runs with the bat, coming in at No.4 before being retired out. He also contributed with the ball, taking 2 wickets for 64 runs from 15 overs.

What was the purpose of the warm-up match?

The warm-up match was for India's preparation ahead of their two-Test series against Sri Lanka. It provided an important opportunity for players to build rhythm.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India VS Sri Lanka Kuldeep Yadav India Warm Up Match Ravindra Jadeja Viral Video Kuldeep Yadav Bowling Action
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