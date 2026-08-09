Another League Like IPL! Auction Today; 450 Players Up for Grabs

Following the success of Indian Premier League (IPL), franchise-based T20 cricket has expanded rapidly, with several countries and Indian states introducing their own leagues. Punjab is now joining the trend with the launch of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, a new competition inspired by the IPL.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann officially announced the league on Saturday. The tournament will feature six franchise teams, with several prominent Punjab cricketers, including Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh, set to headline the competition.

Auction to feature more than 450 players

The inaugural player auction is scheduled for August 9, with more than 450 players expected to go under the hammer. The league itself will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali from August 30 to September 13.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with each franchise playing eight league matches.

Shubman Gill, Arshdeep among six franchise captains

The six franchises already have several big names associated with them. According to Mann, the teams and their marquee players are:

Fazilka Falcons – Shubman Gill

Ludhiana Lions – Arshdeep Singh

Amritsar Surmaaz – Abhishek Sharma

Jalandhar Warriors – Prabhsimran Singh

Mohali Kings – Ramandeep Singh

Bathinda Royals – Gurnoor Brar

The chief minister described the competition as Punjab's own IPL, stressing that the league will provide a platform for local cricketers to showcase their abilities.

Only Punjab players eligible

A key feature of the tournament is that only players from Punjab will participate. Mann highlighted the state's contribution to Indian cricket, pointing out that around 21 Punjab players are currently involved in the IPL.

Those players are expected to be among the biggest attractions of the new competition, while the auction will also give emerging cricketers an opportunity to earn a place in one of the six franchises.

Among the notable names included in the auction pool are Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Vihaan Malhotra, Imanjot Singh Chahal, Ashwani Kumar and Krish Bhagat.

Mann also emphasised the government's focus on using sport to connect with young people and promote a healthier sporting culture in the state. He said strengthening sports infrastructure and opportunities could also play an important role in the wider campaign against drug abuse.

Inputs for this story have been sourced from PTI.