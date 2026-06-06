When Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Return? New Details Emerge

The eagerly awaited international returns of Indian batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have hit significant medical roadblocks, following severe hamstring setbacks sustained during the recently concluded IPL season.

While both senior icons were originally slated to anchor India's top order for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting mid-June, team management now faces contrasting timelines regarding their recovery and availability.

Virat Kohli Sidelined with Hamstring Tear

Legendary batter Virat Kohli has been completely ruled out of the entire Afghanistan bilateral assignment - the three-match ODI series starting June 13th June. Reports confirmed that Kohli suffered a distal semimembranosus tendon tear (hamstring tear) during the final stages of the IPL.

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Following consultations with prominent orthopedic specialist Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwalla, Kohli has been advised to undergo a strict recovery window. "The injury won't require surgery. It will take about six weeks of healing time, which will also involve rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru," a source tracking developments revealed.

This six-week timeline not only eliminates him from the mid-June fixtures but also casts serious doubt over his readiness for the start of India’s white-ball tour of England, which is scheduled to start on July 14 in Birmingham.

Rohit Sharma Faces Crucial Fitness Test

Unlike Kohli, former captain Rohit Sharma remains in active contention to feature against Afghanistan in ODIs, though his comeback hinges entirely on an upcoming medical review. Sharma, who also carefully managed a hamstring strain that limited his game time during the latter half of the IPL, is scheduled to report to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on June 8.

Sharma's planned progression path back to the squad includes:

June 8 to June 10: A rigorous three-day assessment window in Bengaluru featuring closely monitored rehabilitation and batting sessions under floodlights.

June 11: Pending a full fitness clearance from medical personnel, Sharma is scheduled to fly out to link up with the national squad in Dharamshala.

June 13: Target return date to lead or anchor the top order in the first ODI encounter against Afghanistan.

Forcing India's Contingency Plans

With Kohli officially out and uncertainty clouding Sharma’s physical readiness, the BCCI selection committee is moving forward with backup alternatives to evaluate depth ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup road map.

In the event that Sharma is not granted 100% medical clearance, explosive left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad are heavily tipped to be integrated into the main squad to stabilize the opening berths.