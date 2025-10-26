When Will IND vs AUS T20 Series Begin? Dates, Venues, Timings Of All Five Matches

The Indian cricket team continues its tour of Australia, where they recently lost the three-match ODI series 2-1.

The focus now shifts to the five-match T20I series, which begins on October 29. All the matches will start at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:15 PM IST. Unlike the ODIs, which began early in the morning at 9:00 AM IST, the T20 series will have afternoon start times.

Bumrah Makes a Comeback

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the T20I series, while ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad. The team also features young power-hitters such as Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, and Varun Chakravarthy.

However, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will continue to remain unavailable for the series.

Mitchell Marsh to Lead Australia

Australia will once again be captained by Mitchell Marsh. The visitors have announced different squads for various stages of the T20 series. Key players like Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Travis Head, and Matthew Short are expected to feature prominently.

Full Schedule of IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025:

1st T20I: October 29 – Canberra – 1:45 PM IST

2nd T20I: October 31 – Melbourne – 1:45 PM IST

3rd T20I: November 2 – Hobart – 1:45 PM IST

4th T20I: November 6 – Gold Coast – 1:45 PM IST

5th T20I: November 8 – Gabba – 1:45 PM IST

Squads

India Squad for IND vs AUS T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Shivam Dubey, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia Squad IND vs AUS T20Is: Mitch Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

