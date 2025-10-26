Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Top 4 Indian Cricketers With Most Instagram Followers Ft. Rohit Sharma

Top 4 Indian Cricketers With Most Instagram Followers Ft. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma continued his stellar form by scoring a century in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, ending his tour on a high.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Rohit Sharma continued his stellar form by scoring a century in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, ending his tour on a high.

Rohit Sharma continued his stellar form by scoring a century in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, ending his tour on a high.

1/6
Most likely playing his last match in Australia, Rohit remained unbeaten, guiding India to chase 237 in just 38.3 overs with loss of only one wicket.
Most likely playing his last match in Australia, Rohit remained unbeaten, guiding India to chase 237 in just 38.3 overs with loss of only one wicket.
2/6
Rohit Sharma shared a match-winning 168-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who also remained not out on 74 off 81 balls.
Rohit Sharma shared a match-winning 168-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who also remained not out on 74 off 81 balls.
3/6
Off the field, Rohit is proving to be a social media powerhouse, crossing 45 million followers on Instagram, becoming the fourth Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone.
Off the field, Rohit is proving to be a social media powerhouse, crossing 45 million followers on Instagram, becoming the fourth Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone.
4/6
Among Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli leads with 274 million followers, followed by Sachin Tendulkar with 51.3 million and MS Dhoni with 49.8 million.
Among Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli leads with 274 million followers, followed by Sachin Tendulkar with 51.3 million and MS Dhoni with 49.8 million.
5/6
MS Dhoni, who retired in 2020, rarely uses social media but announced his retirement there.
MS Dhoni, who retired in 2020, rarely uses social media but announced his retirement there.
6/6
Regarding upcoming tournaments, Rohit is set for a one-month break before India's next ODI against South Africa on November 30. Another break is expected after the series. India captain Shubman Gill has not confirmed whether Rohit and Virat will participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, stating the matter will be discussed after the South Africa series.
Regarding upcoming tournaments, Rohit is set for a one-month break before India’s next ODI against South Africa on November 30. Another break is expected after the series. India captain Shubman Gill has not confirmed whether Rohit and Virat will participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, stating the matter will be discussed after the South Africa series.
Published at : 26 Oct 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar AUS Vs IND Rohit Sharma IND Vs AUS MS Dhoni Ind Vs Aus 1st T20I IND Vs AUS T20 Series

Photo Gallery

View More
