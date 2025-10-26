Explorer
Top 4 Indian Cricketers With Most Instagram Followers Ft. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma continued his stellar form by scoring a century in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, ending his tour on a high.
Rohit Sharma continued his stellar form by scoring a century in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, ending his tour on a high.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Published at : 26 Oct 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Netanyahu Orders ‘Forceful Strikes’ In Gaza, Accusing Hamas Of Breaching Ceasefire
Cities
BJP Leader Shot Dead In MP's Katni; One Accused’s Father Dies By Suicide Hours Later
West Bengal
‘Fear Of NRC’ Death Triggers Mamata-BJP Faceoff In West Bengal
News
Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Areas
Advertisement