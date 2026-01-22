Wasim Akram's Batting Record That Even Sachin Tendulkar Failed To Break

Pakistan's legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, widely known as the Sultan of Swing, is celebrated for his fearsome bowling. His bowling achievements are widely remembered, but Akram also created a batting record that still stands strong in modern cricket.

Remarkably, even Sachin Tendulkar, "God of Cricket," never came close to matching this feat.

The record that came in 1996

Wasim Akram's historic moment came on October 20, 1996, when he played one of the most unforgettable lower-order innings in Test history.

Pakistan were in trouble at 183/6 when Akram walked in. He then produced a phenomenal unbeaten knock of 257 at Sheikhupura, turning the match on its head.

Why this record seems unbeatable

Wasim Akram's 257* remains the highest score ever by a No. 8 batsman in Test cricket, a record that still stands today.

Before Akram's innings, the record was 209 by Imtiaz Ahmed against New Zealand in 1955. Akram also smashed 12 sixes in that innings, setting a new benchmark for the most sixes in a Test innings. The previous record was 10 sixes by Wally Hammond during his 336-run knock in Auckland.

In the same innings, Wasim Akram struck 22 fours and shared a massive 323-run partnership with Saqlain Mushtaq, making the performance even more historic.

Even Tendulkar couldn't match it

Despite his legendary status, Sachin Tendulkar never reached this milestone. Tendulkar played 200 Test matches over a 24-year career, with a highest score of 248 not out, still short of Wasim Akram's 257*.