IPL 2026: Five Young Talents Fans Are Eager To See Make Their Debut

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As the 2026 IPL season approaches, the spotlight is shifting toward a new crop of "uncapped" millionaires and Under-19 heroes. Following India's remarkable performance in the recent U-19 World Cup and a high-stakes IPL auction, these five debutants are the names every cricket fan should watch.

1. Kartik Sharma (Chennai Super Kings)

CSK made headlines by securing this 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter for a staggering ₹14.2 crore. Hailing from Rajasthan, Kartik is not just a gloveman; he is a fearless top-order aggressor. In an era where "intent" is everything, his ability to exploit the powerplay makes him a natural fit for the Yellow Army’s transition phase.

2. Prashant Veer (Chennai Super Kings)

Another high-value acquisition for Chennai, Prashant Veer is being touted as a long-term successor to the legendary Ravindra Jadeja. A versatile left-arm orthodox spin-bowling all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, Veer boasts a domestic T20 strike rate nearing 170 and an incredibly disciplined economy rate. His dual-threat capability makes him one of the most tactical buys of the season.

3. Auqib Nabi Dar (Delhi Capitals)

The fast-bowling factory of Jammu & Kashmir has produced another gem. Signed for ₹8.40 crore, Auqib Nabi enters IPL 2026 as a Ranji Trophy winner and Jammu & Kashmir’s top wicket-taker; known for his ability to strike regularly with the ball. Known for his raw pace and ability to swing the ball both ways, he provides Delhi with a genuine wicket-taking option during the middle overs.

4. Vihaan Malhotra (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

RCB fans have high hopes for this 18-year-old batting prodigy. A centurion during India’s successful U-19 World Cup run, Malhotra is often compared to Shubman Gill for his elegant stroke-play and composure under pressure. While he was a bargain pick at ₹30 lakh, his technical maturity suggests he could become a mainstay in Bengaluru top order.

5. Mohammed Izhar (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians have a knack for discovering hidden talent, and Bihar’s Mohammed Izhar is their latest find. A pace sensation who dominated the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 9 wickets in 5 matches, Izhar’s ability to maintain a tight economy of 7.11 while bowling express speeds makes him a dangerous asset for the five-time champions.