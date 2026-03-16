Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Five Young Talents Fans Are Eager To See Make Their Debut

IPL 2026: Five Young Talents Fans Are Eager To See Make Their Debut

IPL 2026 season is set to be a launchpad for a new generation of cricketers as CSK, DC, RCB, and MI all boast some exciting young talent.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the 2026 IPL season approaches, the spotlight is shifting toward a new crop of "uncapped" millionaires and Under-19 heroes. Following India's remarkable performance in the recent U-19 World Cup and a high-stakes IPL auction, these five debutants are the names every cricket fan should watch.

1. Kartik Sharma (Chennai Super Kings)

CSK made headlines by securing this 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter for a staggering ₹14.2 crore. Hailing from Rajasthan, Kartik is not just a gloveman; he is a fearless top-order aggressor. In an era where "intent" is everything, his ability to exploit the powerplay makes him a natural fit for the Yellow Army’s transition phase.

2. Prashant Veer (Chennai Super Kings)

Another high-value acquisition for Chennai, Prashant Veer is being touted as a long-term successor to the legendary Ravindra Jadeja. A versatile  left-arm orthodox spin-bowling all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, Veer boasts a domestic T20 strike rate nearing 170 and an incredibly disciplined economy rate. His dual-threat capability makes him one of the most tactical buys of the season.

3. Auqib Nabi Dar (Delhi Capitals)

The fast-bowling factory of Jammu & Kashmir has produced another gem. Signed for ₹8.40 crore, Auqib Nabi enters IPL 2026 as a Ranji Trophy winner and Jammu & Kashmir’s top wicket-taker; known for his ability to strike regularly with the ball. Known for his raw pace and ability to swing the ball both ways, he provides Delhi with a genuine wicket-taking option during the middle overs.

4. Vihaan Malhotra (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

RCB fans have high hopes for this 18-year-old batting prodigy. A centurion during India’s successful U-19 World Cup run, Malhotra is often compared to Shubman Gill for his elegant stroke-play and composure under pressure. While he was a bargain pick at ₹30 lakh, his technical maturity suggests he could become a mainstay in Bengaluru top order.

5. Mohammed Izhar (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians have a knack for discovering hidden talent, and Bihar’s Mohammed Izhar is their latest find. A pace sensation who dominated the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 9 wickets in 5 matches, Izhar’s ability to maintain a tight economy of 7.11 while bowling express speeds makes him a dangerous asset for the five-time champions.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are some key uncapped players to watch in the 2026 IPL season?

Keep an eye on Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vihaan Malhotra, and Mohammed Izhar. These players are making their IPL debut after strong performances in the U-19 World Cup and domestic tournaments.

Which teams have invested heavily in new uncapped talent?

Chennai Super Kings made significant investments in Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. Delhi Capitals signed Auqib Nabi Dar, while Mumbai Indians acquired Mohammed Izhar.

What makes Kartik Sharma an exciting prospect for CSK?

Kartik Sharma, a 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, is known for his fearless aggressive batting. His ability to score quickly during the powerplay makes him a strong fit for CSK.

How is Prashant Veer expected to contribute to CSK?

Prashant Veer is a left-arm orthodox spin-bowling all-rounder with a high T20 strike rate and disciplined economy. He is seen as a potential long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja.

What are Auqib Nabi Dar's strengths as a bowler?

Auqib Nabi Dar is a fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir known for his raw pace and ability to swing the ball. He is a proven wicket-taker who can be effective in the middle overs.

Published at : 16 Mar 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Prashant Veer Auqib Nabi Dar Kartik Sharma Vihan Malhotra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IPL 2026: Five Young Talents Fans Are Eager To See Make Their Debut
IPL 2026: Five Young Talents Fans Are Eager To See Make Their Debut
Cricket
WATCH: Harshit Rana Attends BCCI Naman Awards On Crutches, KKR Face IPL Worry
WATCH: Harshit Rana Attends BCCI Naman Awards On Crutches, KKR Face IPL Worry
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Says He Picked Ishan Kishan Over Jitesh Sharma For T20 World Cup On Gut Feeling
Suryakumar Yadav Says He Picked Ishan Kishan Over Jitesh Sharma For T20 World Cup On Gut Feeling
Cricket
Sunil Gavaskar Warns SunRisers Over Abrar Ahmed Deal: 'Fees Contribute To Soldiers' Deaths'
Sunil Gavaskar Warns SunRisers Over Abrar Ahmed Deal: 'Fees Contribute To Soldiers' Deaths'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Iran Strikes Dubai Airport with Drones, Flights Halted Amid Gulf Tensions
Developing: Trump Faces Setback as Allies Refuse Naval Support Amid Hormuz Strait Crisis
Alert: Iran Launches Drone and Missile Attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain
Alert: Trump Appeals to Allies Amid Escalating US-Iran Conflict in Hormuz Strait Tensions
Election Update: Voting Underway for 11 Rajya Sabha Seats Across Three States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget