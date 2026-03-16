Keep an eye on Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vihaan Malhotra, and Mohammed Izhar. These players are making their IPL debut after strong performances in the U-19 World Cup and domestic tournaments.
IPL 2026: Five Young Talents Fans Are Eager To See Make Their Debut
IPL 2026 season is set to be a launchpad for a new generation of cricketers as CSK, DC, RCB, and MI all boast some exciting young talent.
As the 2026 IPL season approaches, the spotlight is shifting toward a new crop of "uncapped" millionaires and Under-19 heroes. Following India's remarkable performance in the recent U-19 World Cup and a high-stakes IPL auction, these five debutants are the names every cricket fan should watch.
1. Kartik Sharma (Chennai Super Kings)
CSK made headlines by securing this 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter for a staggering ₹14.2 crore. Hailing from Rajasthan, Kartik is not just a gloveman; he is a fearless top-order aggressor. In an era where "intent" is everything, his ability to exploit the powerplay makes him a natural fit for the Yellow Army’s transition phase.
2. Prashant Veer (Chennai Super Kings)
Another high-value acquisition for Chennai, Prashant Veer is being touted as a long-term successor to the legendary Ravindra Jadeja. A versatile left-arm orthodox spin-bowling all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, Veer boasts a domestic T20 strike rate nearing 170 and an incredibly disciplined economy rate. His dual-threat capability makes him one of the most tactical buys of the season.
3. Auqib Nabi Dar (Delhi Capitals)
The fast-bowling factory of Jammu & Kashmir has produced another gem. Signed for ₹8.40 crore, Auqib Nabi enters IPL 2026 as a Ranji Trophy winner and Jammu & Kashmir’s top wicket-taker; known for his ability to strike regularly with the ball. Known for his raw pace and ability to swing the ball both ways, he provides Delhi with a genuine wicket-taking option during the middle overs.
4. Vihaan Malhotra (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
RCB fans have high hopes for this 18-year-old batting prodigy. A centurion during India’s successful U-19 World Cup run, Malhotra is often compared to Shubman Gill for his elegant stroke-play and composure under pressure. While he was a bargain pick at ₹30 lakh, his technical maturity suggests he could become a mainstay in Bengaluru top order.
5. Mohammed Izhar (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians have a knack for discovering hidden talent, and Bihar’s Mohammed Izhar is their latest find. A pace sensation who dominated the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 9 wickets in 5 matches, Izhar’s ability to maintain a tight economy of 7.11 while bowling express speeds makes him a dangerous asset for the five-time champions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who are some key uncapped players to watch in the 2026 IPL season?
Which teams have invested heavily in new uncapped talent?
Chennai Super Kings made significant investments in Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. Delhi Capitals signed Auqib Nabi Dar, while Mumbai Indians acquired Mohammed Izhar.
What makes Kartik Sharma an exciting prospect for CSK?
Kartik Sharma, a 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, is known for his fearless aggressive batting. His ability to score quickly during the powerplay makes him a strong fit for CSK.
How is Prashant Veer expected to contribute to CSK?
Prashant Veer is a left-arm orthodox spin-bowling all-rounder with a high T20 strike rate and disciplined economy. He is seen as a potential long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja.
What are Auqib Nabi Dar's strengths as a bowler?
Auqib Nabi Dar is a fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir known for his raw pace and ability to swing the ball. He is a proven wicket-taker who can be effective in the middle overs.