IPL 2026: U-19 World Cup Stars Who Secured IPL Contracts This Year

Following India's record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup title in February 2026, several standout performers have successfully transitioned into IPL. These young guns, many of whom were signed in the December 2025 auction or retained as emerging talents, are set to be the "X-factors" for their respective franchises this season.

Here is the list of key U-19 World Cup stars to watch in IPL 2026:

India U-19 Championship Core

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals): The 14-year-old phenom and U-19 World Cup Player of the Tournament is the biggest draw. After scoring a 175 in the World Cup final, he returns to RR as a retained star for ₹1.10 crore.

Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings): The India U-19 captain was retained by CSK for ₹30 lakh. After a solid debut season in 2025, the 18-year-old opener is expected to be a mainstay in the CSK top order.

Kanishk Chouhan (Royal Challengers Bengaluru): A versatile all-rounder from Haryana, Chouhan was picked by RCB for ₹30 lakh. His ability to contribute in all three departments made him a standout in the World Cup "Team of the Tournament."

Vihaan Malhotra (Royal Challengers Bengaluru): Picked for ₹30 lakh, the 18-year-old left-handed batter is regarded as one of the most technically sound youngsters in the country.

Sahil Parakh (Delhi Capitals): An aggressive 18-year-old batter, Parakh joins DC for ₹30 lakh after impressing scouts with his quick-scoring ability during India's youth tours.

Satvik Deswal (Royal Challengers Bengaluru): Another RCB signing at ₹30 lakh, Deswal is a promising all-rounder who previously served as a net bowler for the franchise.

Overseas U-19 Prospects

Bayanda Majola (South Africa): The 18-year-old Proteas speedster, known for his express pace, was a target for several franchises before being picked up as a rising star in the South African circuit.

Wahidullah Zadran (Afghanistan): At 18, the aggressive batter and off-spinner registered for the auction and has been a key figure for Afghanistan’s youth side.

Oliver Peake (Australia): Though primarily a target for overseas leagues, the Australia U-19 captain has been on the radar of IPL scouts following his consistent performances in Zimbabwe.

Notable Uncapped Domestic Signings

Not all from the U-19 World Cup squad, but these "young veterans" secured massive contracts:

Kartik Sharma (CSK): ₹14.20 crore

Prashant Veer (CSK): ₹14.20 crore

Auqib Nabi Dar (DC): ₹8.40 crore