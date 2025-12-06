Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Break Into 'Couple Dance' During Vizag ODI - Watch Video

The hilarious moment was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 06:59 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli never misses a chance to entertain fans on the field - be it with his dancing, mimicry, or fun antics. Something similar unfolded during the third ODI against South Africa.

After India bowled out the Proteas for 270, thanks to Quinton de Kock's 106 and a combined eight-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna, a light-hearted moment stole the spotlight.

When Kuldeep dismissed Corbin Bosch for South Africa’s eighth wicket, he grabbed Virat Kohli’s hand, and the two broke into a playful "couple dance."

The hilarious moment was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media. Fans loved the duo’s chemistry, turning the clip into one of the highlights of the match.

The Visakhapatnam ODI was full of such fun moments. KL Rahul looked charged up after finally winning a toss for India after 20 matches.

With IND vs SA ODI series level at 1-1, both teams were fighting hard for the decider, and de Kock’s century - his 23rd in ODIs - added to the contest. It was also his seventh ODI hundred against India, equaling Sanath Jayasuriya’s record.

Virat Kohli in IND vs SA ODIs, so far...

Virat Kohli has been in outstanding form throughout the IND vs SA ODI series, smashing consecutive centuries to underline his dominance.

In the series opener in Ranchi, Kohli produced a brilliant 135 off 120 balls, guiding India to a 17-run win and bagging the Player of the Match award. The knock was his 52nd ODI hundred, further extending his all-time record.

He carried the momentum into the second ODI in Raipur, scoring a classy 102 off 93 deliveries - his 53rd ODI century and the 11th instance of back-to-back tons in his career. Although India ended up on the losing side, Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 195-run stand set a new record for India’s highest partnership against South Africa in ODIs. Kohli now has 237 runs in the first two matches of the series.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli Kuldeep Yadav IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI
