Virat Kohli Drops Massive Update On Test Cricket Return: 'I'd Rather Undersell'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli definitively dismissed red-ball cricket return rumors.

His retirement decision remains final, announced at brand event.

Kohli responded to a playful query about his Test runs.

Now focused on ODIs, recovering from a hamstring injury.

Virat Kohli On Test Cricket Return: Former India captain Virat Kohli has definitively dismissed growing public rumours regarding a surprise return to red-ball cricket. The iconic top-order batsman firmly reiterated that his decision to walk away from the traditional five-day format remains completely final. His explicit comments came during a high-profile brand promotional event held on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

A Definite Stance On Red-Ball Cricket

The unexpected dialogue transpired during the global premier event for his One8 signature footwear collection. Popular media presenter and show host Danish Sait poked fun at a distinct marketing detail regarding a new red trainer line.

The sports shoes had been priced at exactly Rs 9,230 in reference to the final tally of 9,230 runs accumulated by the veteran master across his highly decorated Test career.

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Sait cheekily inquired whether the star batsman would consider reversing his recent international retirement to hit more runs and subsequently force the apparel company to raise the market price.

The Definitive On-Stage Response

Kohli laughed off the commercial suggestion before delivering a very crisp and absolute response that left no room for lingering public ambiguity regarding his future athletic plans.

"Na na, I would rather undersell…am done with it (Test cricket)," Kohli explicitly stated to the attending audience.

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The brief interaction effectively lowered the curtain on one of the most aggressive and historic red-ball captaincies in modern sporting memory.

Focus Shifted to One-Day Internationals

Having retired from international Twenty20 fixtures following a victorious T20 World Cup campaign in 2024, Kohli has subsequently transitioned into a highly focused one-format player for the national team.

The legendary right-handed batsman continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury picked up during the high-octane 2026 Indian Premier League final while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The physical issue forced him out of the bilateral home series against Afghanistan. However, national selectors have selected him for the three-match away tour of England, subject to fitness.