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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Drops Massive Update On Test Cricket Return: 'I'd Rather Undersell'

Virat Kohli Drops Massive Update On Test Cricket Return: 'I'd Rather Undersell'

Virat Kohli On Test Cricket Return: Virat Kohli throws light on speculations of a Test cricket comeback during a One8 launch, stating he is definitively 'done with it'.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli definitively dismissed red-ball cricket return rumors.
  • His retirement decision remains final, announced at brand event.
  • Kohli responded to a playful query about his Test runs.
  • Now focused on ODIs, recovering from a hamstring injury.

Virat Kohli On Test Cricket Return: Former India captain Virat Kohli has definitively dismissed growing public rumours regarding a surprise return to red-ball cricket. The iconic top-order batsman firmly reiterated that his decision to walk away from the traditional five-day format remains completely final. His explicit comments came during a high-profile brand promotional event held on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

A Definite Stance On Red-Ball Cricket

The unexpected dialogue transpired during the global premier event for his One8 signature footwear collection. Popular media presenter and show host Danish Sait poked fun at a distinct marketing detail regarding a new red trainer line.

The sports shoes had been priced at exactly Rs 9,230 in reference to the final tally of 9,230 runs accumulated by the veteran master across his highly decorated Test career.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal Dropped For Virat Kohli Despite Putting 'Pressure' On Rohit Sharma

Sait cheekily inquired whether the star batsman would consider reversing his recent international retirement to hit more runs and subsequently force the apparel company to raise the market price.

The Definitive On-Stage Response

Kohli laughed off the commercial suggestion before delivering a very crisp and absolute response that left no room for lingering public ambiguity regarding his future athletic plans.

"Na na, I would rather undersell…am done with it (Test cricket)," Kohli explicitly stated to the attending audience.

ALSO READ | India Crowned Tri-Nation Champions Following 66-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka 

The brief interaction effectively lowered the curtain on one of the most aggressive and historic red-ball captaincies in modern sporting memory.

Focus Shifted to One-Day Internationals

Having retired from international Twenty20 fixtures following a victorious T20 World Cup campaign in 2024, Kohli has subsequently transitioned into a highly focused one-format player for the national team.

The legendary right-handed batsman continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury picked up during the high-octane 2026 Indian Premier League final while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The physical issue forced him out of the bilateral home series against Afghanistan. However, national selectors have selected him for the three-match away tour of England, subject to fitness.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Virat Kohli planning a return to red-ball cricket?

No, Virat Kohli has definitively dismissed rumors of returning to red-ball cricket. He explicitly stated that his decision to step away from the five-day format is final.

When did Virat Kohli confirm his stance on red-ball cricket?

He confirmed his decision during a high-profile brand promotional event for his One8 signature footwear collection on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Which format of cricket is Virat Kohli currently focused on?

Following his retirement from T20 internationals in 2024, Kohli has transitioned to being a highly focused one-format player, primarily for One-Day Internationals.

Is Virat Kohli currently dealing with an injury?

Yes, he has a lingering hamstring injury from the 2026 IPL final. This injury forced him out of the series against Afghanistan, but he is selected for England tour subject to fitness.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Test Runs Virat Kohli Test Retirement Virat Kohli Done With Test Cricket Danish Sait Virat Kohli Interview One8 Shoe Price 9230 Kohli England ODI Fitness Update One8 Launch
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