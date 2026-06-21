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HomeSportsFootballIndia A Crowned Tri-Nation Champions Following 66-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka A

India A Crowned Tri-Nation Champions Following 66-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka A

India A lift the Tri-Nation A Series trophy in Dambulla after a record-breaking 11-ball fifty from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sets up a 66-run win over Sri Lanka A.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India A secured Tri-Nation trophy, defeating Sri Lanka A.
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored record 94 runs from 29 balls.
  • India A set 377 total, successfully defending against hosts.
  • Thakur and Nigam took three wickets each, sealing victory.

India A clinched the prestigious Tri-Nation A Series trophy on Sunday, 21 June 2026, by securing a convincing 66-run victory over hosts Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The visitors successfully defended a mammoth total of 377 runs, surviving a spirited counter-attack from the home side to wrap up a comprehensive tournament victory.

Sooryavanshi Unleashes Record-Breaking Opening Assault

Batting first, India A posted an imposing 377-9 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a breathtaking individual performance from 15-year-old opening prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The explosive left-hander completely dismantled the Sri Lankan bowling unit, smashing an unbelievable 94 runs from just 29 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi etched his name into cricket folklore by reaching his half-century in a mere 11 balls, rewriting the global record for the fastest fifty in List A history. His magnificent, boundary-filled innings featured 10 fours and 8 towering sixes before he was finally dismissed by Sahan Arachchige.

Following the opening blitz, captain Tilak Varma anchored the middle overs with a patient 67 runs from 90 deliveries. Opening partner Priyansh Arya contributed 39 runs, whilst an explosive late-order cameo of 39 from just 15 balls by Anukul Roy propelled the tourists past the 370-run mark.

Sri Lanka A Fightback Falls Well Short

Chasing a daunting target of 378, Sri Lanka A refused to go down without a fight on their home turf. Top-order batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama compiled a fluent 52 runs to steady the initial chase before lower-order all-rounder Wanuja Sahan kept local hopes alive with a resilient 62 runs from 69 deliveries.

However, the steep asking rate eventually proved too much for the hosts. Indian pace spearhead Yash Thakur broke through the top order to claim 3/45, whilst spinner Vipraj Nigam ripped through the lower half to finish with matching entry-points of 3/60.

The contest concluded in the 48th over when Nigam induced an outside edge from Mohamed Shiraz. Anukul Roy completed a spectacular diving catch at backward point to bowl out Sri Lanka A for 311 and trigger wild championship celebrations.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Tri-Nation A Series trophy?

India A clinched the Tri-Nation A Series trophy by defeating hosts Sri Lanka A by 66 runs on Sunday, 21 June 2026. They successfully defended a total of 377 runs.

Who was the standout performer for India A in the final?

Fifteen-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the standout, scoring an unbelievable 94 runs from just 29 deliveries. He also set a global record for the fastest List A fifty in 11 balls.

How many runs did India A score in the final match?

India A posted an imposing total of 377 runs for 9 wickets in their 50 overs. This score was largely boosted by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive innings.

Which Sri Lanka A batsmen showed resistance during the chase?

Sadeera Samarawickrama compiled 52 runs, and lower-order all-rounder Wanuja Sahan scored a resilient 62 runs from 55 deliveries. Their efforts kept the home hopes alive for some time.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Vs Sri Lanka A Final 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 11 Ball Fifty Tri-Nation A Series Champion Yash Thakur Bowling Stats Dambulla Cricket Match Report Tri-Nation A Series In Sr Lanka
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