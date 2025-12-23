IND vs SL 2nd Women's T20I: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian women's cricket team is set to take on Sri Lanka in the second of their five-match T20I series in a matter of some hours from now.

The first match turned out an easy victory for the ICC ODI Women's World Cup winners, who now prepare for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in 2026.

The lineup features stars like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, as well as Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain. Needless to say, fans would be interested in catching them all in action.

Here are all details related to the IND vs SL 2nd women's T20I, such as match date and time, venue, pitch report, and live streaming details.

IND vs SL 2nd Women's T20I: Match Date & Time

The second India vs Sri Lanka women's T20I will be played today, December 23, 2025.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss very likely to be held half an hour earlier, that is around 6:30 PM IST.

The playing XIs should also be revealed after the toss has been conducted as per usual cricket traditions.

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 2nd T20I: Venue & Pitch Report

The IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I will be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, same venue as their first clash of the series.

As for the pitch report, the surface has traditionally been good for batting, with some assistance for spinners. Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani being among the wicket takers from the first IND-SL T20I is a good example of this.

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

The India vs Sri Lanka women's T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Those with an active subscription will be able to watch the full game.

As for the TV broadcast, the match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network channels.